Navratri Sale 2023 - Get Hefty Discounts and Best Deals on Buying a New Washing Machine from Bajaj Mall

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: This festive season, you can give your clothes the care and attention they deserve by upgrading your washing machine. From the 15th of October till the 23rd of the month, Bajaj Mall, India's leading EMI-only platform, is offering cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on washing machines from top brands. You can shop for fully automatic and semi-automatic washing machines from reputed companies like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and IFB while capitalising on nominal washing machine prices and No Cost EMIs.

Washing machines have become integral to modern households, as they simplify time-consuming laundry chores. These machines come in different capacities and innovative features. Front load washing machines are robust and powerful, while fully automatic top-load washing machines provide greater flexibility. Semi-automatic washing machines offer greater control over the washing process and are ideal for those prioritising affordable washing machine prices.

The latest washing machines boast advanced features and disruptive technologies. With the EcoBubble technology, Samsung washing machines provide clean clothes at cooler temperatures, saving energy. Bosch's VarioDrum's gentle cleaning technologies help protect fabric integrity while removing tough stains. Meanwhile, LG's TurboWash technology significantly reduces the wash times while providing impeccable cleaning results.

This Navratri, you can bring home any of the latest and top-selling washing machines by shopping on Bajaj Mall. Besides highly competitive washing machine prices, you can also enjoy cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000 while shopping on the digital platform.

Benefits of purchasing the latest washing machine on Bajaj Mall

Bajaj Mall offers a comprehensive selection of washing machines from various leading brands. Registered and new customers can shop for their favourite products using the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on No Cost EMI. The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card comes with a pre-approved limit of up to Rs 2 lakh and lets you buy big-ticket items on No Cost EMI. With flexible repayment tenures ranging from 1 to 60 months, you can easily pay for your purchases without putting a strain on your finances. Select models on the digital platform also come with zero down payment and free home delivery offers, enhancing convenience.

Why worry about the hefty price, #EMIhaina.

Here is how to shop for your favourite washing machine on Bajaj Mall

1. Visit Bajaj Mall and log in using your registered phone number

2. Go to the washing machines section and browse the models

3. Select your favourite washing machine and add it to your cart

4. Choose your No Cost EMI terms, including the EMI and repayment tenure

5. Provide the necessary information, like the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and registered mobile number

6. Click the 'Generate OTP' option to receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered phone number

7. Provide the OTP in the appropriate field to place the order

8. A confirmation SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Mall is an online digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of products. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required products on No Cost EMI and zero down payment options on select products. Bajaj Mall has partnered with leading electronics, home appliances, lifestyle, etc., brands to provide a guided buying experience.

For further information, visit www.bajajmall.in or download the Bajaj Finserv app on Google Play Store or App Store.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor