Nawazuddin Siddique Cruising Along Brilliantly From Thamma To Raat Akeli Hai 2!

New Delhi [India], December 23:Not for nothing, Nawazuddin Siddique is known as a method actor, playing roles with excellent clinical precision. He's back with a super bang as his latest movie “Raat Akeli Hai 2” released on Netflix recently opened to a roaring response with fabulous media reviews. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly a masterful performer who's breathed life into every character he's played, including his latest role as police officer Jatileshwar Yadav in “Raat Akeli Hai 2”, a police officer in “Raees”, Manjhi in “Manjhi the Mountain Man”, a journalist in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, a customs officer in “Costao”, and recently, Yakshaan in “Thama”. He has proved his acting prowess in every role.

Nawaz has played negative roles in Badlapur, Raman Raghav, Kick, Heropanti 2, and even a transgender character in a lead and positive role in “Haddi”, showcasing his impeccable acting skills.

With a career spanning multiple genres and characters, Nawazuddin has proved his acting prowess time and again. From negative roles to lead roles, Nawaz has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema in his own inimitable elan.

“I'm happy to see the kind of thumping response by the audience for the movie. It's the same love and support by the discerning lovers of good films who have been with me since my Gangs of Wasseypur's release,” said Nawazuddin with a note of happiness and gratitude.

So much so that anyone who has watched the movie is going ga-ga over Nawazuddin's authentic portrayal of the investigative police officer who finally unravels the murder mystery!

Going by the public response and acceptance of the film, is a sequel in the offing?

Well, while the producers of the movie are tight-lipped at this juncture, sources say Raat Akeli Hai 3 could be a reality soon.

Success begets success. But the makers of Raat Akeli Hai 2 do not want to bask in their past or current glory. Once the super success of this movie sinks in the minds of the producers, the sequel could just be around the corner.

As for now, Nawazuddin is quietly savouring the success of the movie Raat Akeli.. and assiduously preparing, which he does anyway, for his next!

