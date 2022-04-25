Nayra-- Colour Changing Flower Reed Diffuser Company India

It's natural for you to crave for the most appropriate household ambience. Aroma diffusers yield a great option that fits in with every modern family. And no wonder why you are not an exception! The well-being of your entire family rests on a few health factors, most of which are related to positive vibes.

An organic reed diffuser helps spread such vibes more easily and quickly than anything else. Doing your online research can help compare and pick the best reed diffusers available in shops. Identifying the best smelling reed diffuser based on a fair comparison is common practice with Nayra India. Most of the users experience both quality and affordability with us. You will come across numerous styles and designs while checking the aroma diffusers with us. You will find an essential oil reed diffuser that matches the decor of your home appropriately.

At Nayra we craft a range of room fragrances that make your home memorable and your office more bearable. Preferences for fragrances are highly personal and we value your unique taste. So we keep a wide range of fragrances from which you can choose the most endearing one. So allow yourself the indulgence of Nayra's enchanting fragrance. Apart from room fragrances, we craft eco-friendly jute shopping bags. Unlike conventional jute bags, our jute bags come with sophisticated designs that add elegance to your everyday attire.

At Nayra you get everything that you need to adorn your home, your office and your travel in between the two. Our products were launched in India in February 2019 after a 6-year-long R&D from 2013. We started as a retail outlet of 131 Sq. feet in Kolkata along with online shops on leading ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Seeing the rapidly increasing demand we had to shift to an even bigger outlet of 379 Square feet in 2020 with more product range. Currently, we are located in Enclave mall, Kolkata.

NAYRA diffuser is composed of quality fragrance, marshaled with an exquisite handmade flower that changes color (a.k.a. Magical Flower). It freshens the air and spreads a soothing aroma. Suitable for:- Home, Office, Show-room, Hotels rooms, Banquet hall, etc lasts a minimum of 4 weeks. The ideal temperature is 22-23° C and humidity is 55-65 per cent. It is an artifact that looks more like a decor piece. Colour changes in 24 hours from white flower to liquid colour.

"Yuvaryan Exports Pvt Ltd" Has The Marketing and Distribution Rights for Brand Nayra For Pan India. The Products Are Manufactured by the Sister Company "K. E. Enterprises" Which Is A Proprietorship Company Of Keshav Bhatter.

Contact : Registered Address-234/3A,A J C Bose Road, FMC Fortuna Tower, 5th Floor, Room No-C1, Kolkata-700020.

Website:

Bulk and retail order - (+91) 9007976447

