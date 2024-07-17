Naznin Khan: A Journey from Surat to Stardom

New Delhi (India), July 17: Naznin Khan, born and raised in a traditional Muslim family in Surat, stumbled into the world of modeling and acting while still in the 12th standard. Initially seeking a part-time job as a receptionist, she ended up at a modeling studio. Her confidence and authenticity landed her a role as the face of a kurti brand, marking the start of her career in Surat.

Despite her family’s initial resistance, Naznin moved to Mumbai to pursue her dreams. Her first acting role was in Yash Raj Films’ “Samrat Prithviraj,” where she appeared alongside Manushi Chhillar as one of her sakhis. Though her dialogue was edited, her presence in two clear scenes marked the beginning of her acting journey. Expanding her career, Naznin performed in theater plays and collaborated on music videos, including a notable project with Javed Ali.

As of 2024, she plays the second lead in a web series for an OTT platform and continues her theater work. Naznin’s personal and professional life is guided by values of authenticity, resilience, and commitment to personal growth. She emphasises integrity, hard work, kindness, and empathy, navigating the entertainment industry with purpose and fulfilment.

Naznin Khan’s inspiring journey from Surat to the entertainment industry exemplifies determination and passion.

