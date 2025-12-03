NBC Bearings Intensifies Anti-Counterfeiting Drive with Major Raids in Delhi and Bengaluru

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 3: National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of the CKA Birla Group and manufacturer of NBC Bearings, has significantly intensified its anti-counterfeiting drive with coordinated enforcement actions in Delhi and Bengaluru. These strategic operations, conducted in collaboration with local authorities and authorized representatives of authorised third party, targeted major counterfeiting networks, leading to the seizure of fake NBC-branded goods exceeding INR 2 Crore.

Acting on complaints from NBC Bearings via authorized third party, the DIU North District Police (PS Kashmere Gate) conducted targeted raids across Delhi's key counterfeit hubs, including Gali Rajan Kalan and Kashmere Gate. Thousands of fake NBC bearings, empty cartons, pouches, dies, and a laser-marking machine used to stamp forged codes, were recovered during the operation.

These enforcement efforts extended to Bengaluru's JC Road as well, targeting units involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit NBC products. The seizure of advanced stamping equipment reveals the scale and sophistication of the illegal operations that were brought down. The investigative teams were supported by authorised third party and NBC's technical experts, who verified the counterfeit stock on site.

Rajesh Premchandran, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, NEI, stated: "Counterfeit bearings pose a severe threat to vehicle safety and industry reliability. At NBC, we uphold a strict Zero Tolerance Policy against counterfeiting and remain committed to protecting our protecting our customers, and brand integrity."

Taken together, these actions have led to dismantling of counterfeit manufacturing networks at their source. The company continues to step up its anti-counterfeiting efforts to safeguard customers, partners, and the industries it supports.

Customers are advised to buy through authorised dealers and rely on the NBC Connect App available on both play store and app store for IOS users, which offers quick, free verification of genuine products and confirms product authenticity within seconds.

