NBCC sells all office space inventory at World Trade Center, valuing Rs 13,408.7 crore

New Delhi [India], August 29 : NBCC (India) Limited has sold all the office space inventory at the World Trade Center (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital, the public sector enterprise said in a statement on Thursday.

During the 27th e-auction, NBCC sold a total unsold inventory of 1.81 lakh sqft of commercial space for Rs 908.48 crore. Out of the total area sold, around 1.21 lakh sqft having a sale value of approximately Rs 596.25 crore has been sold to PSU/Government entities and 0.60 lakh sqft having a sale value of Rs 312.23 crore was sold to private entities, the statement said.

The highest price fetched in the 27th e-auction for a unit was Rs 62,261/sqft against the reserve price of Rs 37,161/sqft. This showcases the success of WTC, Nauroji Nagar a destination desired by many to base their enterprises, it said.

With this, NBCC has sold the entire 100 per cent office space of 32,87,567 sqft, valuing Rs 13,408.7 crore of which PSU/Government entities bought 23,00,942 sqft having a sale value of Rs 9,307.65 crore and private entities bought 9,86,625 sqft having sale value of Rs 4,101.07 crore.

World Trade Centre is being redeveloped as a commercial centre having approximately 34 lakh square feet of commercial built-up area which is being constructed in place of 628 numbers of old/dilapidated quarters. The project encompasses about 25 acres of land and features 12 towers, each with 10 floors, offering ample space for businesses to grow and expand, the statement said.

Some of the prominent facilities include 124 high-speed elevators, 4 escalators, energy-efficient lighting with 100 per cent power back-up, integrated security systems, a central vacuum cleaning system, a garbage chute system for waste collection, CCTV coverage, an integrated building management system ensuring a seamless and secure working environment etc, it said.

Emphasizing sustainability, WTC Nauroji Nagar incorporates green building practices and eco-friendly technologies, aiming for high ratings in environmental certifications such as GRIHA-III. It also boasts facilities like zero discharge concept, 800KW solar panels at the terrace, and 26 rainwater harvesting pits of 66cum capacity for each pit.

The concept of efficient water management has been incorporated with a focus on water recycling and reuse. The building is equipped with efficient insulation using double glazed facade system in every tower, energy efficient lighting system in lobbies to reduce energy consumption, heat insulated roofs. Further adequate capacity STP has been planned along with the concept of Zero Waste Discharge, the NBCC said.

Office owners benefit from a range of premium amenities, including an ample 3-level basement and open parking space for around 8000 vehicles, dedicated conference facilities, modern cafeteria and dining options, and landscaped green spaces, fostering a productive and comfortable work atmosphere.

With a workforce of around 3,000 engaged in the construction, NBCC has generated more than 2.5 million man-days while executing this project.

NBCC has also achieved the 100 per cent sale of DownTown commercial space, the statement said.

Recently, through a bulk sale, NBCC has sold the balance unsold commercial inventory of 3.52 lakh sqft having a sale value of approx 1,343 crore. With this, NBCC has successfully sold the entire inventory of 3.64 lakh sqft valuing approx Rs 1,391 crore.

The project includes 329 shops having a built-up area of approx 1,81,500 sqft and 300 offices having a built-up area of approx 1,84,400 sqft. The size of shops ranges from 138 sqft to 738 sqft while the office size ranges from 216 sqft to 882 sqft. This commercial project also includes a parking facility for approximately 675 vehicles.

The development features state-of-the-art office spaces, retail units, and premium amenities designed to cater to the dynamic needs of modern businesses and enterprises.

DownTown has been executed on a land parcel of 2.18 acres, incorporating approx 3,77,000 sqft of commercial built-up area, spread over four levels of basement (with lower and upper grounds) and eight additional floors. The first four levels of the hub accommodate retail spaces and the top levels are for official use.

The DownTown building includes a landscaped atrium on the ground floor giving the visual appeal of large open green space. The atriums are designed as street-level promenades.

The public spaces also have open terraces, furnishings, glazed entrances and facades to provide a visual experience and maximum use of the daylight.

NBCC is pioneering the work of redevelopment and is executing various projects on vacant/under-utilized/unused land parcels and colonies in various parts of the country. The uniqueness of this project is that it is on a self-sustainable basis and there is no liability on the part of public exchequer.

The funds for the redevelopment of 7 GPRA colonies are being generated by NBCC through the sale of commercial space at Nauroji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

NBCC said that it is re-developing Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar while CPWD is executing the other four colonies, i.e., Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur.

These four projects executed by CPWD are also being funded through the funds generated by NBCC through the sale of commercial space of the colonies allotted to NBCC for redevelopment.

NBCC India Limited remains focused on its mission to transform the landscape of commercial real estate through innovation, quality, and sustainability. As it celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to further achievements and continues its efforts to provide superior real estate solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and communities.

