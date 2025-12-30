NBR Group Honoured with Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025 by Pride India Awards

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30: NBR Group has been conferred with the prestigious Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025 - From Foundations to Futures with NBR Soul of the Seasons at the Indian Icon and Business Awards 2025 (Special Edition), organised by Pride India Awards, a nationally recognised platform celebrating excellence across industries.

This distinguished recognition stands as a testament to the collective efforts of the entire NBR Group team and their unwavering commitment to developing thoughtfully planned communities grounded in trust, transparency, quality, and nature-led living.

The award acknowledges NBR Group's consistent journey of creating homes that go beyond physical structures to deliver meaningful and enriched living experiences. Guided by its philosophy of NBR Soul of the Seasons, the group continues to design developments that harmoniously integrate open spaces, greenery, comfort, and long-term valuereflecting a deeper belief that real estate should nurture lifestyles, relationships, and well-being.

Speaking on the achievement, the NBR leadership stated that the honour belongs to every team member who contributes to the brand's success each day. From engineers and project teams to sales, operations, channel partners, and support staff, every role plays a vital part in transforming vision into reality. The recognition reinforces the belief that sustainable success in real estate is built on teamwork, consistency, and integrity.

Over the years, NBR Group has strengthened its reputation as a trusted real estate brand by maintaining a strong focus on ethical practices, customer-centric planning, and sustainable development. Each project reflects meticulous attention to legal clarity, quality construction, and transparent communicationprinciples that continue to earn the trust of homebuyers and stakeholders alike.

The Indian Icon of Real Estate Excellence 2025 award also highlights NBR Group's ability to evolve with changing market expectations while staying true to its core values. At a time when homebuyers seek not just properties but secure, community-driven environments, NBR Group continues to deliver developments that emphasise openness, safety, and a strong sense of belonging.

As the organisation celebrates this milestone, the leadership expressed heartfelt gratitude to customers, partners, and well-wishers for their continued trust and support. The recognition is viewed not as a final destination, but as a renewed motivation to raise benchmarks, strengthen teams, and deliver homes that families can rely on for generations.

