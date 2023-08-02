NCGG to train 1,750 foreign civil servants in 2023-24: Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that 45 international capacity-building programmes have been planned in the year 2023-24 for imparting training to 1,750 international civil servants.

National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has been training civil servants from different countries, Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

NCGG has a branch office functioning in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

India organises capacity-building programmes for officials from various countries including Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Gambia, Other African countries (Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia and Seychelles), and Cambodia.

The minister further apprised the House that there is no proposal for setting up regional offices/branches of NCGG in the country.

