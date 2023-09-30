NCL Industries Ltd launches two new Premium Cement Brands: Visistha and SteelKrete

PNN

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 30: NCL Industries Ltd, a formidable player in the building and construction materials industry proudly announces the launch of two game-changing cement brands, Nagarjuna Cement Visistha and SteelKrete.

With an illustrious legacy spanning over four decades, the company has consistently garnered trust and admiration within the construction industry due to its unwavering commitment to innovation and top-tier quality.

NCL Industries Ltd is thrilled to introduce Nagarjuna Cement Visistha, a premium Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) poised to redefine industry standards.

Nagarjuna Cement Visistha encapsulates the essence of quality, trust, and innovation. It stands as a testament to NCL Group's unwavering dedication to excellence and its steadfast commitment to serving the diverse needs of the construction industry.

In alignment with the company’s unwavering commitment to environmentally sustainable solutions, NCL Industries Ltd is elated to introduce SteelKrete, a premium Portland cement brand with an unyielding focus on environmental preservation.

SteelKrete represents green cement at its finest, leading the charge for eco-friendliness in the construction domain and epitomizes sustainability, making it the preferred choice for environmentally conscious builders and developers.

Talking on the launch Gautam K, MD of NCL Industries Ltd stated, "With Nagarjuna Cement Visistha and SteelKrete, we are redefining what cement can be in the modern construction landscape. Our commitment to excellence and sustainability is unwavering, and VISISTHA AND STEELKRETE are a testament to that commitment."

Roopa Bhupatiraju, Executive Director of NCL Industries Ltd, further commented, " we continue to uphold our promise to delivering high-quality products to our valued customers. Quality has always been at the core of our business philosophy, and it remains a non-negotiable aspect of everything we do. We are grateful for the trust and loyalty of our customers, and we look forward to this exciting chapter in our journey.”

