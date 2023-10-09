NCLAVE 2023: International Management Conference organized by NSHM Business School

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 9: NSHM Business School, under NSHM Knowledge Campus, orchestrated an intellectual confluence during the annual B-School conference NCLAVE 2023 held on September 22nd and 23rd in Kolkata. This year's theme, "Theorizing Practices in Emerging Contexts: Priorities and Challenges," served as a platform for fruitful discussions and collaborations between industry leaders and academicians, fostering a deeper understanding of the industry-academia gap, especially in the Indian Context.

The event commenced with a prestigious panel featuring luminaries including Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Founder, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Bandhan Bank, and President of Bengal Business Council, and Avishek Auddy, Director of Chandra's Chemical Industries (PC Chandra Group) and Chairman of Bengal Business Council. Ghosh highlighted the importance of such platforms, stating, "NCLAVE 2023 provides students with a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between theory and practical learning experiences." Mr. Auddy highlighted how students can enhance their learning potential by engaging in such conferences. He emphasized, "The value of gathering insights from these events enables students to discover entrepreneurial opportunities in their field, with veteran guidance."

The panel discussions included esteemed dignitaries such as T.V. Srinivas Shenoy (Executive-in-Charge (Bearings), Tata Steel Limited, and President, Calcutta Management Association), Neelanjan Biswas (Director, Banking & Financial Markets UK, CGI UK), academic stalwarts like Prof. Ramendra Singh (Marketing, IIM Calcutta), Prof. Gopal Das (IIM Bangalore), Prof. Parijat Upadhyay (IIM Shillong), Prof. Rameshwar Dubey (Montpellier Business School, France), and Entrepreneurs like Dr. Arijit Banerjee (Executive Director, Ramaesis RPL), Subhashis Dutt (Business Head, Mohendra Dutt & Sons, and General Secretary, Bengal Business Council), and Avelo Roy (Managing Director, Kolkata Ventures).

NCLAVE 2023 delved into critical themes including HR trends, Financial Innovations, Corporate Sustainability, Market Dynamics, and Entrepreneurship. Engaging panel discussions, led by industry veterans and academicians such as Prof. Tirthankar Nag (Dean - Research & International Relations, IMI Kolkata), Prof. Premkumar Rajagopal (President, Malaysia University of Science & Technology), Prof. Suman Mukerjee (Director, The Bhawanipur Education Society College), Rahul Bose (Ex-IBM Corporation) & Dr. Debaprasanna Nandy (Senior Director, ICAI Kolkata) explored topics such as strategic challenges in emerging geopolitical dynamics, the reciprocal reinforcement of innovation and entrepreneurship in emerging markets and more.

The conference facilitated enriching interactions with global experts and provided a platform for research amplification through prestigious publications. Esteemed industry panelists and academic stalwarts fostered an environment of learning. Sharing his views on the Conference, Cecil Antony (Chief Mentor, NSHM Knowledge Campus) said, "Such conferences signify the vital intersection of academia and industry, a place where theory transforms into practice and where collaborative endeavors lead to ground-breaking solutions." According to Mr. Miraj Shah (Vice Chairman, The Bhawanipur Education Society College), "Such conferences help the students to interact and learn best practices and latest sector trends directly from industry leaders." Dr. Subir Sen (Principal, NSHM Business School Kolkata) added, "This year's conference provided an opportunity not only to learn from leading experts but also to connect with peers and forge lasting professional relationships, ultimately strengthening the bridge between the academic and corporate worlds."

NCLAVE 2023, spanning two dynamic days, offered a vibrant atmosphere for knowledge exchange, intellectual engagement, and innovation stimulation. By providing a platform for sharing expertise, exploring trending topics, and gaining insights from distinguished experts, the conference strengthened the bond between the academic and corporate worlds.

To know more visit: https://www.nshm.com/event/20961/

