NCPA META Festival To Showcase 4 Award-Winning Plays To Celebrate 20 Years of META

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14: As a first-time collaborative endeavour, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) Mumbai will bring four award-winning plays from the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Festival, hosting them at its Experimental Theatre in Mumbai to celebrate the 20th anniversary of META. This 4-day theatre showcase will be held from Thursday, December 19th to Sunday, December 22nd 2024. It will be a unique theatrical experience, staging critically acclaimed plays in Hindi, Assamese, and Bundeli, complemented by a gamut of other experiences, including engaging workshops and talks that celebrate the spirit of theatre.

The META Festival and the NCPA are both committed to recognising and promoting all aspects of stagecraft in the country by creating national platforms to benchmark excellence while encouraging emerging talent.

Since its inception, the Mahindra Group has championed the dramatic arts through META and enabled a range of diverse themes and dialects to be showcased on the national stage at its annual weeklong festival in New Delhi, which culminates in Indian theatre's most prestigious award show. The Mahindra Group has always believed in the power of arts to inspire and transform lives, and this festival is also a testament to their commitment.

The NCPA-META festival line-up includes the following acclaimed plays:

Andha Yug

Hindi play with English subtitles (65 mins)

Experimental Theatre, Thursday, December 19th - 7:00 pm

Written by Dharamvir Bharati, Andha Yug explores moral dilemmas in the aftermath of the

Mahabharata war, reflecting on violence and its societal implications.

Agarbatti

Hindi & Bundeli (80 mins)

Experimental Theatre, Friday, December 20th - 7:00 pm

This powerful narrative addresses the struggles of widows and the complexities of crime and morality in a post-massacre society.

Raghunath

Assamese play with English subtitles (70 mins)

Experimental Theatre, Saturday, December 21st - 7:00 pm

A poignant tale of loss and community, Raghunath's journey highlights the urgent need for infrastructure and hope in the face of tragedy.

Do You Know This Song

Hindi and English play with English subtitles (90 mins)

Experimental Theatre, Sunday, December 22nd

Mallika Taneja invites audiences to journey through grief and rediscovery in this touching exploration of love, loss, and the power of memory.

In addition to the performances, the festival will feature workshops and discussions designed to engage audiences and engender among them a deeper understanding of the theatrical arts.

On hosting the first edition of the META festival in Mumbai, Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Film National Centre for the Performing Arts, said, "As we launch the inaugural NCPA Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards festival, we are delighted to collaborate with the Mahindra Group and Teamwork Arts to bring these exceptional productions to the NCPA. This festival features an incredible array of works from across India, giving our audiences a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural narratives and stories that define our diverse heritage. We are thrilled to offer a platform for established and emerging voices, showcasing the transformative power of the performing arts and inviting audiences to engage with the myriad perspectives. Together with our partners, we look forward to celebrating artists' extraordinary contributions and enriching the nation's cultural landscape."

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, The Mahindra Group, said, "META has always been a powerful platform for social change through the rich and varied legacy of the theatre that it has showcased, recognised and given voice to. As we celebrate 20 milestone years of the META journey, we are delighted to bring four plays that embody META's depth, reach and inclusive identity - to NCPA Mumbai. A powerful theatre experience awaits Mumbai audiences, and we look forward to partaking in the same together."

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, "Theatre is one of the most powerful tools to hold up a mirror to society. In its 20-year journey, META has empowered, enabled and rewarded this art form, which flourishes in the farthest corners of India. To be able to bring a slice of META, as part of its 20th-year year celebrations, to the NCPA, a space that accords theatre its rightful place, is a fitting tribute to the potential and possibility of the stage, and we are delighted that this could come to fruition."

Join us for this remarkable celebration of theatre and creativity at the NCPA's Experimental Theatre this December!

About NCPA

The NCPA is India's foremost cultural institution. Its mission is to nurture artistic expression and provide a platform for diverse voices in theatre, music, and dance. The NCPA's collaboration with Mahindra for the META Festival exemplifies its dedication to fostering a thriving arts community.

About META

META has played a significant role in elevating the standards of Indian theatre, providing recognition to theatre practitioners' hard work and creativity. The festival serves as a platform for established and emerging talents, showcasing innovative storytelling and diverse narratives reflecting contemporary Indian society. By curating a selection of impactful performances, META continues to inspire and engage audiences, solidifying its status as a pivotal event in the cultural calendar.

For more information about the festival and ticket bookings, please visit www.ncpamumbai.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor