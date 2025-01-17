NCPA Mumbai and National Theatre UK Bring Professional Theatre Experience to Mumbai's Youth with Connections India's Third Edition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), in association with the National Theatre UK, is about to conclude the third edition of Connections Indiaa unique theatrical initiative that brings professional theatre experiences directly to the youth of Mumbai. The program this year, which commenced in August 2024 and will reach its culmination in January 2025, continues in its mission to unlock the creative potential of young minds from various schools and allows them to thrive in a collective creative platform.

This year, 16 schools, colleges, and NGOs across Mumbai will perform plays commissioned by the National Theatre UK as well as the NCPA. For the first time two plays written by Indian playwrights are a part of the line-up. The plays cover a wide variety of topics, from grief and anxiety to success and climate change. Connections India will culminate in the Connections Festival, to be held between the 16th to the 26th of January 2025 where each school gets to perform their play at the Experimental Theatre at the NCPA.

Under the expert guidance of industry professionals, students have gained hands-on acting experience. Professional theatre directors worked with students of each institution, providing feedback and leading the students through the rehearsal and performance process. Teachers from each school and college also supervised rehearsals and helped students gain the confidence to perform in a public setting. Throughout the programme, students and teachers participated in workshops by leading theatre practitioners to enhance their acting, voice, and technical know-how.

The NCPA and National Theatre are continuing to make Connections India more inclusive and diverse with each iteration of the program. This year, schools from NGOs like Teach for India, Akanksha Foundation, Angel Express, and the Aseema Trust - who have previously participated in Connections India - were a part of it this year. First-time participants include the Jai Vakeel Foundation, a school for intellectually disabled students. Other participating schools and colleges include Bombay International School, Wilson College, The German School (DSB), and the Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA), among others.

Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films, National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), shared his excitement for Connections India 2025: "At the NCPA, we believe that participating in theatre is crucial for today's youthhelping them develop not only as performers but also as individuals. Connections India is made possible through the generous support of Tata Trusts, the M.K Tata Trust, JSW Foundation, and Godrej Agrovet. Their commitment to fostering education and the arts is enabling future generations of theatre-makers and artistes. The initiative is also proud to announce the Museum of Solutions (MuSo) as its official Festival Partner; MuSo's ethos of inclusivity and accessibility perfectly aligns with the values of NCPA Connections India. By embracing diversity and promoting collective learning, the Museum empowers young people to think ambitiously and take concrete steps toward creating a better future for all. Together, these partnerships will ensure that NCPA Connections India continues to be a platform for creativity, collaboration, and the spirit of theatre among the youth."

Sharing the idea behind the initiative, Shernaz Patel, Creative Learning Director, Connections India said, "Connections celebrates young people - they are the artists, the singers, dancers and backstage teams. But most importantly these are their stories written by some of the best international playwrights. These plays speak to young people. They are funny, poignant and hard hitting. They are about issues that matter to them. What we add to this incredible initiative is NCPA's professional expertise - directors, production and technical excellence that lift these plays and make them come alive on stage. Everything we do at the festival from the decor, food, outdoor entertainment, workshops, adds to this unique and important celebration of what it means to be young in today's India".

Ragini Singh Khushwaha, Creative Learning Producer, Connections India, shared the initiative's journey: "Connections India has witnessed incredible growth in just three years, establishing itself as a vital platform for young people in theatre. It offers a much-needed space for creating and performing plays that resonate with their experiences. More than just theatre, it brings together young people from diverse backgrounds to collaborate, learn, and share their stories with audiences who see the world through their eyes."

For more information and to become a part of this exciting celebration, please visit

https://www.ncpamumbai.com/event/connections-india-year-3/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor