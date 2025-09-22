NDMIT Students Received Actual Ad Budgets for ₹15 Lakhs- Learn by doing, not Just Reading!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: National Digital Marketing & Data Science Institute and Training (NDMIT), one of India's most innovative institutes in data science & digital marketing education, has unveiled a revolutionary Simulation-Based Training model. Under this approach, each student is provided with a ₹15 lakh advertising budget to run and manage live campaigns, ensuring that learning is not limited to theory but rooted in real-world execution.

Unlike conventional teaching methods, Simulation-Based Training goes beyond lectures and books. Students at NDMIT learn through the simulation of actual experiences, where they plan, execute, analyze, and optimize campaigns just like industry professionals.

"We believe students learn best when knowledge is backed by practice," said Mr. Rahul Pandey, Founder of NDMIT. "By allocating ₹15 lakhs per student, we make sure they understand not just the strategies but the stakes involved in digital marketing."

"NDMIT's Simulation-Based Learning prepares students for the future," said Mr. Shahbaz Hassan Jaffery, Co-Founder of NDMIT. "It helps every learner gain confidence, develop results-driven skills, and build real portfolios that employers truly value."

*What Our Students Say*

Avinash Tiwari - Associate Executive at NAMISITE, Noida

"My mentor and digital marketing coaches are extremely helpful and knowledgeable about digital marketing. Their approach to education is both innovative and unique."

Prachi Singh - SEO / Content Writer Executive at GEEK MASTER, Gurugram

"I would highly recommend NDMIT to anyone looking to enhance their digital marketing skills. The course curriculum was well-structured and covered a broad range of topics, and the trainers were able to explain complex concepts in a simple and understandable manner."

Courses We Offer (with Simulation)

Performance Marketing with Simulation - Learn how to plan, execute, and scale ad campaigns by working on real-time simulations that mirror agency-level performance marketing.

Google Ads with Simulation - Master PPC and search advertising with simulated projects to sharpen targeting, bidding, and conversion skills.

Meta Ads with Simulation - Gain expertise in Facebook & Instagram ads through simulation-based modules that let you test strategies before going live.

Simulation-Based Digital Marketing with AI - Explore the future of marketing with AI-driven tools, automation, and simulated campaigns that prepare you for next-gen digital landscapes.

In-Campus Activities for Gen Z

Website of the Batch, Best Student & Best CR Recognition - Each batch gets its own website with highlights, awards, and recognition for top performers.

Mock Tests & Q/A Rounds - Regular competitive rounds to sharpen knowledge, improve speed, and boost confidence.

PD for Corporate Industry - Personality Development sessions to prepare students for the corporate world and professional environments.

Presentation & Practical Sessions - Students showcase learning through real-time presentations, boosting communication and practical knowledge.

Content Creation & Influencer Activities - Special platforms for students to create reels, blogs, and influencer-style content to enhance digital presence.

Why This Program Stands Out

Real Money, Real Learning: Each student handles a ₹15 lakh ad budget.

Mistakes = Lessons: Every error becomes a growth opportunity.

Stronger Portfolios: Students graduate with real campaign case studies.

Career-Ready Skills: They are job-ready, freelance-ready, and entrepreneur-ready.

About NDMIT

Established in 2016, NDMIT has trained thousands of students across India in SEO, paid advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, and now in Data Science with the same dedication. Its innovative mix of classroom teaching, simulation-based practice, and live project training makes it one of the most trusted names in digital marketing and data science education.

For more details, visit: [https://ndmit.com/]

