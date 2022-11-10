NDR Auto Components Q2 FY23 Net Profit Up 159 per cent, NPM improved 300bps

NDR Auto Component (NSE - NDRAUTO & BSE - 543214), engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four wheelers and two wheelers vehicles, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 & H1 FY23.

Consolidated Financials at a Glance:

Q2FY23:

- Consolidated Total Income for Q2 FY23 at Rs 94.91 crores; a 71.94 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY23 at Rs 10.04 crore; a 93.82 per cent YoY growth

- Consolidated Net profit at Rs 8.48 crore; a 158.54 per cent YoY growth

- EPS for the quarter was at Rs 14.15 Vs Rs 5.48

H1FY23 :

- Total revenues surged 57.68 per cent to Rs 159 crore

- EBITDA was at Rs 15.63 crore; up 67.34

- PAT grew 123 per cent to Rs 12.60 crore

- EPS for H1FY23 was at Rs 20.96 Vs Rs 9.45

- Cash from operation was at Rs 13.75 crore

Commenting on the performance, Pranav Relan - Whole Time Director of NDR Auto Component said, "Strong demand for automobiles has translated to supernormal performance for NDR Auto Components. Our quality product and strong clientele helped us perform better even in Q2 FY23 and we are confident to keep momentum upbeat in the coming period. Our Bengaluru plant commenced production in Q2 FY23 and we will see the benefits from the plant by end of the year."

NDR Auto Component Ltd (NACL), a flagship company of the Rohit Relan Group, was incorporated in March 2019 with a view to demerge the automobile seating business of Sharda Motor Industries Limited (SMIL). The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing seating solutions like frames and trims to four wheelers and two wheelers vehicles.

The management and the senior leadership team of the group have more than three decades of hands-on experience and expertise in this domain. The Company is supplying seating arrangements to Relan Group Company - Bharat Seats who is key supplier to the leading companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Suzuki Motorcycles, Toyota Boshoku, and Bellsonica.

For FY22, the Company's consolidated total income was at Rs 240.25 crore and net profit at Rs 14.89 crore.

This story has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor