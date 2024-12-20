NearEstate.in Lists 1500 Plus Realview 360 Properties, Redefining Virtual Real Estate Exploration

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20: NearEstate.in, an emerging PropTech startup operating out of Hyderabad's T-Hub, announced today that it has surpassed 1500+ Real View 360 property listings on its immersive real estate platform. By integrating cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) and geospatial mapping into its flagship feature, RealView360°, the company is revolutionizing how people discover and evaluate properties, both in India and worldwide.

This milestone reflects a growing demand for high-quality, technology-driven property experiences. RealView360° enables prospective buyers and renters to virtually “walk through” properties, inspecting everything from layout and lighting to architectural details—all without leaving their current location. The platform's innovative neighborhood exploration feature further empowers users to gauge the convenience and character of a property's surroundings before making a decision.

“Reaching 1500+ listings isn't just a numerical achievement for us,” said Mr. VenkataRamana Guddeti, Founder of NearEstate.in. “It validates our belief that the future of real estate lies in immersive, transparent, and accessible property exploration. By offering a 360° view of properties and their neighborhoods, we're giving buyers the information they need to choose their dream home with confidence.”

For property developers and real estate professionals, NearEstate.in provides an invaluable marketing tool. Immersive virtual tours help listings stand out, attracting a more engaged audience and streamlining the sales process. International buyers, out-of-town investors, and even local home seekers benefit from the platform's ability to bridge distances and save time, all while delivering an authentic, on-the-ground perspective.

“As a PropTech innovator operating from T-Hub, one of India's leading innovation ecosystems, we're committed to driving positive change in the real estate industry,” added Mr. Rajesh Myakala, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our next steps involve integrating augmented reality (AR) capabilities, predictive analytics, and more user-centric features to provide even greater value to both buyers and sellers.”

Recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under Startup India (DIPP165602), NearEstate.in continues to strengthen its position in the PropTech sector. The company's rapid growth underscores the broader industry shift toward digital-first property transactions, reflecting consumer expectations for convenience, clarity, and immersive engagement.

As NearEstate.in looks to the future, surpassing the 1500+ Realview 360 property milestone is just the beginning. With ongoing innovations planned and a commitment to bridging the gap between buyers and properties, the startup is poised to shape the next generation of real estate exploration and transactions.

