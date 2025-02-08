Nearly 1.4 lakh Indians tried vegan this January

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: Veganuary, the global movement to try vegan in January and beyond, has hit record popularity in India, with a total of 1,39,486 Indians trying vegan this year. Globally, around 25.8 million people participated in Veganuary in January 2025. A new sister campaign, V-March, will bring the Veganuary concept to even more people when it launches next month in China.

Nationally representative surveys* were commissioned by Veganuary in 11 of its core campaign countries to establish the percentage of people who report having taken part in Veganuary during January 2025. Based on these results and the current population estimates for each country, Veganuary has calculated that roughly 25.8 million people worldwide chose to try vegan this January as part of Veganuary.

Celebrities continue to be drawn to the campaign's positive, friendly approach to diet change, with Mallika Sherawat being the newest Indian celebrity to support the movement. Many others, including mountaineers, professional athletes, actors and musicians have offered recipes, tips and advice for 2025 participants. Olympic rowing champion Imogen Grant urged people to follow in her footsteps and use Veganuary to start their plant-based journey. Two-time Mt. Everest climber Kuntal Joisher shared his approach to plant-based eating on Veganuary's podcast, reflecting on how eating vegan has given him the competitive edge on tough expeditions.

Veganuary has inspired millions of people worldwide to explore the benefits of eating plant-based, with official campaigns in 20 countries. Veganuary-inspired sister campaign V-March will launch in China next month. Over 50 businesses in China have already committed to being a part of the campaign by launching or promoting plant-based products, and many more are expected to join.

Leading Indian brands supported the campaign this year, including restaurants like Olive and Social. Sachin Agarwal, COO, Nature's Basket said "We are incredibly proud to be associated with Veganuary and thrilled to support a cause that not only protects the planet but also promotes better human health. This marks our third year participating in Veganuary, and we remain committed to supporting this movement every year, fostering a healthier and more sustainable future for all"

Several companies participated in the Veganuary Workplace Challenge, encouraging their teams to try vegan together for the month. Punit Mehta, Partner & CEO, D. Navinchandra Jewels & Co said "At D Navinchandra Jewels, we believe that true innovation lies in making choices that benefit both people and the planet. By adopting plant-based practices within our factory, we're not only prioritizing sustainability but also embracing compassion and responsibility. As part of our commitment, we serve wholesome vegan lunches to our members, ensuring that every meal reflects our values. We also organised a plant-based cooking competition which was a hit among our staff!"

Welcoming the success of the 2025 campaign, Veganuary's India head, Prashanth Vishwanath said "It is inspiring to see more and more Indians participate in Veganuary every year. Thanks to help and tips from nutritionists, chefs and celebs, people are embracing veganism in a way that is uniquely Indian. As people become more aware of the impact of our food choices on our health and the planet, plant-based eating is being embraced beyond the metros and across the country."

Veganuary is free to join, and people can take part at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, the Official Veganuary Starter Kit and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.

Since Veganuary launched its first pledge in January 2014, millions of people - coming from almost every country in the world - have taken part. There are now official Veganuary campaigns in the UK, US, Germany, Chile, Argentina, India, Spain, Australia, Austria, Brazil, France, Greece, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland and Canada. It has truly become a global phenomenon.

