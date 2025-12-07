Nearly 24 lakh households have adopted rooftop solar as of December 2025 under PM Surya Ghar

New Delhi [India], December 7 : India's solar momentum is shaping a major shift in the country's energy journey, marking one of its strongest moves toward clean power. According to a government release, the PM Surya Ghar scheme, approved in February 2024, aims to bring rooftop solar to one crore homes. As of December 2025, around 23.9 lakh households have already installed these systems, generating 7 GW of clean power. The National Solar Mission has also supported large solar parks, rooftop systems, and hybrid projects, taking India closer to its long-term energy goals.

Over the past decade, India has seen a sharp rise in solar installations, helping double the country's total electricity capacity. Solar power now stands at 129 GW, while the overall non-fossil capacity has crossed 259 GW as of October 2025. This means more than half of India's total installed power now comes from clean sources.

India's path toward clean energy is guided by the Panchamrit framework announced at COP26. It outlines the country's targets for 2030, including 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity and a 45 per cent cut in carbon intensity. These goals continue to steer the scale and speed of India's renewable push.

One of the biggest signs of progress is the more than 40-fold jump in solar capacity, from just 3 GW in 2014 to 129 GW by October 2025. This growth has made solar the largest part of India's renewable energy mix. As noted in the release, India now ranks third in the world for solar capacity and fourth in both wind energy and overall renewable capacity.

Manufacturing too is getting a push through the Production-Linked Incentive scheme for solar PV modules. As of September 2025, it has drawn investments worth Rs 52,900 crore and created around 44,400 jobs, strengthening domestic production and reducing import needs.

In the agriculture sector, the PM-KUSUM scheme is helping farmers adopt solar pumps and generate their own power. More than 9 lakh standalone pumps and over 10,000 grid-connected pumps have been solarised so far, helping reduce costs and improve energy access.

Large solar parks are also taking shape, with 55 parks approved across 13 states and nearly 15 GW already installed. These parks provide land and infrastructure for developers, speeding up project timelines.

This rapid progress was highlighted when India hosted the 8th Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in New Delhi in October 2025. Delegates from over 125 countries gathered to discuss how nations can work together to make solar power more accessible.

The release noted that the meeting pushed forward ideas on finance, technology, and stronger solar value chains. President Droupadi Murmu said during the Assembly that solar energy is about "empowerment and inclusive development," stressing that it must reach every household, farmer, and village.

