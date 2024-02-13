NEC Corporation India Unveils Advanced Smart City Tech Products, Setting the Stage for Global Expansion

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 13: NEC Corporation India, a leader in IT and network technologies and a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC, has announced the launch of enhanced technology solutions as part of the Global Smart City Suite that includes NEC Mi-Command (Integrated Command and Control Centre), NEC Mi-City (Citizen Engagement Portal), NEC Mi-Eye (Intelligent Video Analytics), and NEC Mi-WareSync (Warehouse Management System). These solutions aim to provide transparency and visibility for efficient management and decision-making, ensuring seamless operations among organizations and authorities, and offering enhanced experiences for citizens, businesses, and communities.

NEC's technological solutions have been at the core of India's infrastructural development, positively impacting the lives of the people. As part of "In India for India, From India for Global" focus, the rich reservoir of engineering talent and diverse use cases from India are being replicated at a global scale to fuel the next wave of growth for NEC globally. Striving to address the needs of rapidly evolving communities, businesses and governments, these solutions focus on three key functions aligned with a vision of futuristic cities: strengthening the digital foundation, streamlining processes, and enhancing decision-making capabilities.

Aalok Kumar, Corporate Officer & Senior VP - Head of Global Smart City Business, NEC Corporation & President & CEO, NEC Corporation India, said, "NEC has played a pivotal role in shaping India's digital and social infrastructure, particularly in public safety, smart cities, logistics, transportation, and more. These differentiated intellectual properties will be a big step towards future proofing our societies through smarter governance and empowering citizens in this digital era. Our extensive experience in navigating the scale and complexity of a rapidly growing nation like India has helped us unearth numerous real-life technology deployment use cases which can be applied to various geographies globally. This underscores our dedication to transforming communities by enhancing safety and intelligence, thereby shaping the future of technology ranging from the outer reaches of space to the depths of the oceans."

NEC is a 124-year-old organization that has always created solutions for society, keeping people at the center of innovation. As a world leader in biometrics and submarine cable systems, NEC holds a prominent position in advancing digital transformation and creating truly connected nations. NEC extends its influence by spearheading initiatives in smart cities, intelligent transportation, and smart logistics. NEC also has one of the most robust AI practices that cuts across various industry verticals globally.

Industry-Leading Solutions

NEC Mi-Command (Integrated Command and Control Centre)

NEC Mi-Command is an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), offering a single, unified platform for efficient city operations and management. It empowers smart cities to tackle challenges related to urban infrastructure development, resource management, and incident response. It provides capabilities such as alert management, incident management, standard operating procedure (SOP) management, device management, geospatial tracking, live dashboards, live video feeds, analytics and insights. It is a key component of NEC's comprehensive solution for smart city and enterprise management, offering a highly customizable, data-agnostic, and security-focused approach to address a wide range of operational needs and requirements.

NEC Mi-City (Citizen Engagement Portal)

NEC Mi-City is a comprehensive platform designed to strengthen the connection between citizens, governments, and agencies. This unified citizen services web portal simplifies access to government services, offering a user-friendly interface for tasks such as permits, licenses, and document retrieval, eliminating the need for long lines and complex processes. Beyond service access, NEC Mi-City empowers citizens with information on policies and reforms, while enabling agencies to communicate directly with the public, fostering transparency and collaboration.

NEC Mi-Eye (Intelligent Video Analytics)

NEC Mi-Eye is powered by AI and machine learning, delivers real-time insights on customer behavior, operational efficiency, and security. With features like personal protective equipment (PPE) detection, intrusion alerts, and vehicle recognition, it enhances security, and operational efficiency across sectors, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

NEC Mi-WareSync (Warehouse Management System)

NEC Mi-WareSync is a software platform acting as a catalyst for innovation in logistics & supply chains, playing a pivotal role in the evolution of smart logistics. This cloud-based warehouse management solution optimizes inventory, streamlines workflows, and enhances visibility with features like configurable workflows and multiple subscription models. It benefits various industries by improving resource utilization and reducing inventory costs.

With a robust suite of offerings, NEC is poised to not only revolutionize smart city solutions in India but also make a significant impact on a global scale, reinforcing the brand's commitment to orchestrating a brighter world through innovative technology and strategic integration.

