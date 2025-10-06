Neela Film Productions Donates Ambulance to Film City, Supporting Healthcare Needs of Hundreds of Employees and Professionals

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: In a landmark step towards strengthening healthcare and safety infrastructure in Film City, Neela Film Productions, helmed by Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Film Productions and Creator & Producer of the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has donated an ambulance to Film City for public use. The initiative is aimed at supporting the healthcare needs of hundreds of workers, technicians, and professionals who work tirelessly across multiple sets in the film industry's hub every single day, reflecting the company's commitment to community welfare.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri Ashish Shelar, Hon'ble Minister of Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra; Swati Mhase Patil, MD of Film City; Producer and Creator Asit Kumarr Modi and the beloved artists from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sharing his thoughts, Asit Kumarr Modi, Founder of Neela Film Productions and Creator & Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said, "Film City is not just a workplace, it is a family for me and my team. Every single day, thousands of artists, workers, and professionals put their effort into bringing stories to life here. This ambulance is our way of ensuring their safety and well-being. An ambulance is not just a vehicle, it's a lifeline in emergencies. Our duty goes beyond creating happiness on screen; it is also to care for the people who make this world of entertainment possible."

The ambulance is expected to be a vital addition to Film City's emergency infrastructure, complementing existing safety protocols and ensuring immediate medical support for anyone on the campus.

About Neela Film Productions

Neela Film Productions is led by the visionary Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi who is the creative force behind a wide array of fiction and non-fiction shows for leading broadcasters, including Sony SET, Sony SAB, Colors, and Star Plus. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah remains the crown jewel of their productions, celebrated for its unique characters, dialogues, and cultural impact. The The iconic show has been at the forefront of Indian television for 16 years, with over 4,000 episodes to its credit. Mr. Modi has poured heart and soul into the creation of these characters and stories ensuring that their creative endeavours have brought joy to millions.

Under Mr. Modi's leadership, Neela Film Productions has also ventured into new-age digital businesses through its subsidiary, Neela Mediatech, which focuses on Web3 gaming, animation, and merchandise, further expanding the legacy of creativity and innovation.

