Neelesh Garg Named Among India's Top Young Leaders by The Economic Times and Hurun India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17: Saatvik Green Energy Limited is proud to announce that Mr. Neelesh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director, has been recognized among India's most influential young business leaders, earning two of the nation's most prestigious honours this year - The Economic Times 40 Under Forty Award and a place in the Avendus Wealth-Hurun India U35 List 2025.

Further cementing his position among India's next-generation leaders, The Economic Times 40 Under Forty honored Neelesh Garg as part of a select cohort redefining business leadership for the next decade. The accolade celebrates visionaries who are leading India's transformation through innovation, scale, and purpose individuals who embody the future of India Inc.

The Hurun India U35 List 2025 celebrates 155 young entrepreneurs shaping India's growth story across industries. The list includes pioneering founders and next-generation leaders redefining scale and sustainability in sectors such as clean energy, manufacturing, and technology.

Neelesh Garg features in the Energy category alongside India's foremost innovators and industrialists. Recognized for steering Saatvik's transformation into a fully integrated solar energy enterprise, his leadership reflects the new-age industrial renaissance rooted in India's manufacturing resurgence and clean energy transition.

Speaking on these recognitions, Neelesh Garg, Chairman and Managing Director said: "It's humbling to be in such illustrious company of builders and innovators who are shaping the India of tomorrow. These recognitions reflect not just personal milestones but the collective belief and effort of our team at Saatvik Green Energy Limited a company built with the conviction that manufacturing excellence and clean energy are central to India's growth story."

Under his leadership, Saatvik Green Energy Limited has emerged as one of India's most respected solar manufacturers, driving expansion across modules, inverters, and backward integration into solar cells symbolizing India's journey from import dependence to global leadership in renewable energy manufacturing.

About Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Saatvik Green Energy Limited is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in the manufacturing of high-efficiency PV modules and EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects. As of June 30, 2025, the company operates a module capacity of ~3.8 GW with an additional 1 GW under expansion at Ambala, Haryana. The company is also developing a greenfield facility in Odisha with 4 GW modules and 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity.

