Neeraj A Sharma Receives Prestigious "Medal of Honour" at Consular Day 2024 in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8: Neeraj A Sharma, the Honorary Consul General of The Republic of Palau in India, was honored with the esteemed "Medal of Honour" by the Honorary Consular Corps Diplomatique-India (HCCD-India) during the annual Consular Day event held at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai.

The Consular Day 2024 event, organized by HCCD-India, was a gathering of distinguished guests, representing elite individuals and the international fraternity. It provided a platform to recognize the pivotal role played by Honorary Consuls in fostering cultural exchanges and economic cooperation between nations. The ceremony was graced by the presence of KL Ganju, President of HCCD, and Mohan Suresh, Treasurer of HCCD, among other dignitaries.

Established in 1995, HCCD-India aims to promote mutual understanding among Honorary Consular officers in India and abroad. Through the exchange of information, ideas, and suggestions, the organization endeavors to enhance the role of Honorary Consuls General and Honorary Consuls in international relations.

The "Medal of Honour" is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and service as Honorary Consuls. The award was presented by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi during the ceremony, where he emphasized the significant contribution of Honorary Consuls in projecting India's transformative narrative to the world.

Neeraj Sharma's dedication and efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Palau and India were acknowledged through this prestigious honor. He stands as the sole recipient of the "Medal of Honour" among Honorary Consuls General with India as their jurisdiction this year.

Neeraj Sharma's commitment to promoting Palau has been previously recognized through awards such as "Promising Destination of the Year 2022" by Travel Jingle Magazine and "The Strategist of the Year" by The Diplomatist Magazine. Under his leadership, and in alignment with the vision of His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., President of The Republic of Palau, Neeraj Sharma is dedicated to positioning Palau as the knowledge and technology gateway to the Oceania region.

