NEET: Student Of Excellent NEET Academy Dharwad Tops District, Bags 700 Marks

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 11: Abhishek Bhandarakavathe, a student of the Excellent NEET Academy in Dharwad, appeared the district topper in the NEET 2024 exam, the results of which were declared on late Tuesday evening, at 4:30 P.M. Abhishek scored 700 marks out of 720. Abhishek Bhandarakavathe is also a topper in his school. He wants to study medicine at the top medical institution in India.

Biresh Hanakanahalli, another student from the Excellent NEET Academy, also created history by scoring 690 marks out of 720 on the exam. Most of the highest scorers in the Dharwad district are students of Excellent NEET Academy, one of the best coaching centers for NEET. Medical aspirants can get in touch with one of the best coaching centres for NEET to learn more about NEET coaching fees in Dharwad.

Basavaraj Tukkannavar, who secured 685 marks out of 720, also made the academy proud with his incredible performance in the NEET 2024 examination. Basavaraj said he wants to become a surgeon and clearing the exam was one of the biggest achievements of his life.

Excellent NEET Academy in Dharwad has topped the district with its pioneering student, Abhishek Bhandarakavathe. He is not the only student of the NEET coaching centre who has worked hard to score this well, over 36 more medical aspirants have made this NEET coaching centre in Dharwad a topper in the region. The excellent NEET academy school has helped students get the perfect score on the first attempt at the exam with in-depth NEET coaching courses. The excellent coaching centre Dharwad aspires to help students score 720 out of 720 marks in the future.

Students searching for a NEET academy near me can count on institutes like this one to score high marks in the examination through individualized coaching and mentoring. A total of 37 students of the Coaching Institute for NEET qualified for the exam, with the top two being Abhishek Bhandarakavathe and Biresh Hanakanahalli, who scored 700 and 690, respectively, out of 720 marks. They can contact for NEET excellent coaching centre in Dharwad for NEET coaching classes in Dharwad to enjoy personalized attention and relish the benefits of a conducive learning environment.

Over 20,00,000 candidates from different states appeared for the 2024 NEET examination. A total of 4,570 centers across the country were set up to host the examination. The NEET 2024 exam results were declared on June 4, 2024.

NEET is not a tough exam to clear when students invest their time in the best NEET coaching classes in Dharwad. As one of the best coaching centers for NEET in Dharwad, this academy focuses on empowering students with essential knowledge and strategies to crack the NEET examination with flying colors.

Students who aspire to become a top scorer in this examination can start with NEET coaching classes in Hubli-Dharwad early on to get ample of time for preparation of the upcoming examination in 2025. The affordable best NEET coaching centres in Dharwad like the Excellent NEET Academy have been consistently performing well and producing outstanding results year after year.

By choosing one of the best coaching centers for KCET in Dharwad, medical aspirants can access in-depth study materials, mock tests, and practice papers along with state-of-the-art infrastructure, personalized attention, and career guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor