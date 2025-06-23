Neetu Yoshi Limited IPO Opens on June 27, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Neetu Yoshi Limited (The Company, Neetu Yoshi) is a metallurgical engineering company manufacturing critical safety spares for railways, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, June 27, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 77.04 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 1,02,72,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 5 each with a price band of ₹ 71 - ₹ 75 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- Anchor Portion - Up to 29,20,000 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 19,52,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 14,65,600 Equity Shares

- Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 34,14,400 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - Up to 5,20,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Setting up of new manufacturing facility and for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on Tuesday, July 01, 2025

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Horizon Management Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Neetu Yoshi Limited expressed "This IPO marks an important chapter in Neetu Yoshi's journey. Our company began as a trading business supplying specific raw materials to OEMs of Indian Railways and has since evolved into a metallurgical engineering company manufacturing critical safety components. Today, we are an RDSO-certified Class A vendor, supplying over 25+ essential railway spares including braking systems, suspensions, propulsion aids and coupling attachments.

This IPO will support the development of a new advanced manufacturing facility, helping us expand our capabilities in producing complete bogies and couplers for high-speed trains. With this, Neetu Yoshi Limited is committed to contributing to the future of rail transportation through reliable engineering and continuous innovation."

Manav Goenka, President of Horizon Management Private Limited said, "We are pleased to be associated with Neetu Yoshi Limited as they take this important step in their growth journey through the launch of their Initial Public Offering. As a metallurgical engineering company catering to Indian Railways, Neetu Yoshi has steadily built its capabilities in manufacturing critical safety components.

With the Indian railway sector undergoing rapid expansion and modernization, there is a growing demand for reliable, locally manufactured components. Neetu Yoshi's planned investment in advanced manufacturing infrastructure is a timely move that aligns with the industry's evolving needs. The IPO marks a key development in their business operations."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor