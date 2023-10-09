"Neev-Nirupan" the Focused Group Discussion on Spiritual Tourism organised by SAVISHKAR Malwa at Ujjain Incubation Centre, Ujjain

PNN

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9: "Neev-Nirupan"- The Integrating Spirituality and Innovation symposium, organized by SAVISHKAR Malwa at Ujjain Incubation Centre, in association with Ujjain Smart City Ltd. is set to be a groundbreaking event that explores the convergence of spiritual tourism and entrepreneurship. This symposium aims to provide a platform for stakeholders, researchers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to come together and exchange ideas, share experiences, and envision the potential synergies between spirituality and innovation.

A focused group panel discussion was organized in which Mudit Thakkar (CEO Youngovator), Gaurav Rana (CEO Yaatri Kart), Sanyog Tiwari (CEO EV Urjaa), Prashant Kulkarni (CEO Chatar Patar & Expert Cloud Kitchen) & RJ Gaurrav (Mentor of Change-AIM NITI Aayog) were present. The focused panel group discussion was moderated by Dr Punit Kumar Dwivedi (National Mentor -SAVISHKAR & Chief Advisor Modern Incubator- supported by MSME, GoI).

The objectives of this symposium are multifaceted. Firstly, it seeks to facilitate a multidimensional discussion on the relationship between spiritual tourism and the Ujjain Incubation Centre, highlighting the opportunities for collaboration and innovation that exist at their intersection. Secondly, it aims to promote sustainable and responsible practices in spiritual tourism, emphasizing the importance of ethical and environmentally friendly approaches. The symposium also aims to showcase successful case studies and best practices in the field, highlighting the integration of spirituality and business and its positive impact on local economies.

The symposium covered a range of topics, including the transformative power of spiritual tourism, the role of incubation centers in fostering innovation, sustainable development, and ethical practices in spiritual tourism, entrepreneurship, and innovation in spiritual destinations, case studies of successful integration, and policy implications and future directions.

The target audience for this symposium includes entrepreneurs, startup founders, innovators, tourism industry professionals and practitioners, researchers, and academics specializing in tourism, spirituality, and entrepreneurship, government officials and policymakers, as well as NGOs and organizations promoting sustainable tourism and entrepreneurship. The symposium was scheduled to take place on the 6th of October 2023 at the Ujjain Smart City office on the 2nd floor of Mela Karyalay, near Kothi Mahal.

The expected outcomes of this symposium are diverse and significant. It aims to increase awareness of the potential for synergy between spiritual tourism and incubation centers, foster networking opportunities for participants to collaborate and form partnerships, disseminate knowledge and best practices through presentations and discussions, and provide recommendations for policymakers and industry stakeholders to support the growth of this emerging sector.

The organizing committee for the symposium consists of the Ujjain Incubation Centre and Savishkar Malwa, ensuring a well-coordinated and successful event. Diksha Yadav (Convener SAVISHKAR Malwa), Adarsh (Savishkar Ujjain), Mitesh (SAVISHKAR Ujjain), and Aditya Yadav (SAVISHKAR Indore) have coordinated this event in Association with Ujjain Incubation Centre and Ujjain Smart City Ltd. The officials of UIC and USCL were also present during the aforesaid focused group discussions.

In conclusion, the "Integrating Spirituality and Innovation" with a focus on Spiritual Tourism, symposium promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking event that explores the fascinating intersection of spiritual tourism and incubation centers. It invites all interested parties to join in this insightful journey towards fostering innovation and promoting responsible tourism practices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor