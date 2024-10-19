NeGD launches 'Ask Our Experts' series: Thousands join inaugural live session on DigiLocker

New Delhi [India], October 19 : The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), launched the first episode of its new live interactive series, 'Ask Our Experts,' on October 18.

According to the Ministry, the inaugural session focused on DigiLocker, India's secure digital wallet, and was streamed live on Digital India's YouTube channel, drawing active participation from thousands of citizens across the country.

'Ask Our Experts' is a weekly live program that offers citizens a platform to interact directly with government officials and subject matter experts.

The series aims to engage the public by addressing queries and providing insights into various Digital India initiatives. The live sessions, hosted on the Digital India YouTube channel, enable citizens to better understand and utilize digital government services.

The first episode focused on DigiLocker, the flagship e-Governance platform that provides a secure cloud-based solution for citizens to digitally store, share, and verify important documents and certificates.

DigiLocker is a key component of the Digital India Programme, empowering citizens with digital tools to simplify their lives.

The experts delivered a comprehensive presentation and led an insightful discussion about the functionalities and benefits of DigiLocker.

The session also saw overwhelming participation, with thousands of citizens tuning in live from across the country. Viewers eagerly posed questions directly to the experts, seeking clarification on various aspects of the DigiLocker platform.

The program highlighted significant engagement, and nine active participants were recognized as Digital India Question Ninjas for asking relevant and intriguing questions, and they will be rewarded.

The series aims to demystify key projects under the Digital India umbrella, giving people a chance to hear firsthand from the experts who manage and run these transformative programs. Excitingly, viewers also stand a chance to win special Digital India gift hampers for their participation.

