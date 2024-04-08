NeGD, MeitY organises 43rd CISO deep-dive training programme

New Delhi [India], April 8 : The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has organized the 43rd Batch of Chief Information Security Officers' (CISOs) Deep Dive Training Programme.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, under the Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative, the program aims to fortify the capacities of CISOs and frontline IT officials across various government departments to effectively combat the escalating menace of cybercrime and fortify digital infrastructures.

The Cyber Surakshit Bharat initiative, conceived by MeitY, holds the mission of disseminating awareness about cyber threats and equipping CISOs and IT personnel with the necessary skills to mitigate risks effectively.

Through this initiative, government departments are empowered to defend their digital assets against cyber-attacks and adapt to the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

The 43rd edition of the CISO Deep-Dive training program is scheduled from April 8th to April 12th, 2024, and is being hosted at the prestigious Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi.

Participants from various states including Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi are attending the program.

The inaugural session of the training program witnessed the presence of senior officials from MeitY, NeGD, and the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

The training curriculum is meticulously designed to provide comprehensive insights into cyber-attacks, acquaint participants with the latest technologies in cybersecurity, and enable them to develop robust strategies to safeguard digital infrastructures.

A key focus of the program is to familiarize CISOs with legal provisions pertaining to cybersecurity, enabling them to formulate policies and devise crisis management plans effectively.

By fostering a deeper understanding of cyber threats and instilling best practices in cybersecurity, the program aims to create a cyber-resilient ecosystem within government departments.

Since its inception in 2018, the CISO training program has emerged as a flagship initiative under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, fostering collaboration between the government and industry consortium.

Over the years, the NeGD has conducted 43 batches of CISO deep-dive training programs, benefitting over 1,604 CISOs and frontline IT officials.

The ongoing training program underscores the government's unwavering commitment to strengthening cybersecurity measures and ensuring a safe digital environment for citizens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor