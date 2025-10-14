Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Announce Collaboration for Two Upcoming Films

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: In a noteworthy development for Indian cinema, two reputed film production houses Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures have announced a strategic collaboration for two upcoming film projects. The announcement was made during a press conference held at Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai, in the presence of CA. Shailesh R. Ghedia, President (Professional Cell), Bharatiya Janata Party, Mumbai.

Under this partnership, Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures will take charge of the creative and production aspects, while Negis Studios will oversee financial management and strategic planning. The collaboration aims to combine creative vision with strong operational expertise, bringing audiences stories that are both meaningful and commercially compelling.

The event was attended by several notable personalities from the film fraternity. Renowned Bollywood writer Pritam Jha extended his support and congratulated both production houses, calling the partnership "a positive step toward encouraging fresh ideas and bold storytelling in Indian cinema."

Actors Godaan Kumar, Bhavya Shinde, and Isha Sood were also present, adding a touch of glamour and expressing their excitement about the new venture. They shared optimism that this collaboration would open new doors for emerging talent and content-driven projects.

Industry insiders view this partnership as a promising union of creativity and strategic strength, one that reflects the evolving spirit of Indian filmmaking. With both studios committed to delivering high-quality cinema, this alliance is expected to set new benchmarks in storytelling and production excellence.

As the entertainment world looks on, the collaboration between Negis Studios and Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures marks the beginning of a new chapter one driven by vision, collaboration, and the shared pursuit of impactful storytelling.

