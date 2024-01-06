Neha Bajaj Led Fashion Brand " July Wear " Raises INR 2 Crores, Targets 100 Crores MRR in Next 18 Months

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Mumbai-based fashion brand in the comfort wear category, July Wear has raised its maiden funding round of Rs. 2 Crores via India Angel Fund.

When Neha Bajaj, a Mompreneur stepped out of her Manufacturing business in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, she made it her mission to: "Build a Fashion Brand"

Thanks to COVID-19, the growth of comfort-oriented silhouettes made for a strong case to build upon as a category. What she noticed was the lack of a contemporary and trendy comfort-wear homegrown branded range.

Building July Wear with the premise that "Why should comfort come at the cost of style?", the brand has already clocked a revenue of INR 5 Crores with its presence both online and offline. Selling from 300+ stores across the country, Neha now is focussing on tapping the power of the D2C channel. Leveraging D2C, brand, and creator collaborations, an innovative range, and international expansion, July is set to target a growth of INR 100 Crores MRR in 18 months.

Setting shop in the fashion capital of the country, Neha moved to Mumbai with a map in her hand to figure out the markets she needed to visit and how to get there.

Hustling in the Mumbai local trains, chasing retailers, and figuring out the how of performance marketing versus placement in offline stores, this traditional Marwari girl originally from Sirsa in Haryana, soon became a Fashion Entrepreneur in Mumbai.

A NIFT Delhi graduate, Neha found immense inspiration in her single mother who is an impact entrepreneur herself, and runs a school in Sirsa, Haryana where she still wakes up at 3.00 a.m. to manage the school.

Neha credits her husband Samant Bajaj as a big motivation and her pillar of support alongside her brother Rajeev Goel who is a serial entrepreneur and investor himself.

Recalling the early days when people were very skeptical of her determination to start up a fashion brand and particularly when a retailer made her stand outside his store for 12 hours before finally relenting to place her garments in his store, Neha feels it is her stubbornness to build this venture that continues to bear the fruit every time.

This "Zid" finally has culminated in Neha now looking to scale her venture into the big league.

With this round of capital infusion, July Wear is set to begin with an Experience Centre in South Mumbai, identify potential collaborations with complementary brands and individuals, as also soon launch an exclusive collection in the Middle East starting with Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A deeply spiritual person, the founder, Neha is also exploring options of creating a range of natural fragrance and energy-infused fabrics and creating exclusive collections in partnership with young creators.

July Wear is also currently hiring for various roles with its Mantra being "Hire For Attitude and Train For Skill"

About July Wear

July Wear is all about tapping into comfort, confidence, and charisma. A question that July began with was "Why should comfort come at the cost of style?" With that as its mission, July Wear makes you feel your best while looking your best.

Looking for trendy co-ord sets, loungewear, kaftans and contemporary comfort wear that is crafted to last, July is the answer.

