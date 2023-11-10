Neha Singh’s Hindi comedy web series “Aise Kaise Kar Lete Ho” on 20th November on Jio Cinema

This Diwali has brought a lot of happiness and celebration for actress Neha Singh. Actually, her Hindi comedy web series “Aise Kaise Kar Lete Ho” AKKLH is going to be released on Jio Cinema on 20th November 2023, about which she is extremely excited. Neha Singh’s character is quite different in this web series of writer-director Pankaj KR Virat, in which she has shown her acting talent.

Neha Singh, a Delhi girl, never dreamed that she would go into the field of acting, although she was very fond of dancing since childhood. During her school days, she had a passion for performing on stage. She obtained a B.Ed degree and was serving as a school teacher. Then she suffered from thyroid disease, due to which her weight increased significantly. She started her weight loss journey and lost about 30 kg. During that time, someone asked her why don’t you try to face the camera. After that, she never looked back. Since she had no godfather in the industry, she started calling everyone by getting numbers from Google.

Gave many auditions and went through a long period of struggle. She also found 90 percent, fake people. Many times she was disappointed, but she was not afraid of failure. After a lot of hard work, she gradually started getting projects.

By giving auditions in Mumbai and Delhi, she gradually started getting work. Neha Singh’s journey started with a music video of Mika Singh and now she can be seen in this web series.

Neha Singh says that I want this series to get a good response and good work comes to me in future.

