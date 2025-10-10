Neilsoft featured at #26 in TIME and Statista's India's Best Employers 2025 List

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Neilsoft Limited, an Engineering Services and Solutions company has been recognized at #26 in the India Best Employers 2025 rankings released by TIME and Statista. Neilsoft is a technology-driven, pure play engineering services and solutions company operating in the engineering research C development (ERCD) industry catering to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing, and Industrial Plant segments.

TIME and Statista launched the inaugural list of the India Best Employers of 2025, based on independent employee surveys conducted in countries around the world, beginning with India, Brazil, and Australia. In India, 800,000 employer evaluations from companies employing at least 800 people were gathered, and the 600 companies that employees were most willing to recommend were ranked on the list. Participants were asked, through an open-ended question with an auto-complete function, to name their current employer. This method ensures neutrality and prevents companies from influencing the selection of respondents.

This listing of Neilsoft at #26 is a tribute to the competent and experienced senior management team who have risen through the ranks and lead day-to-day management of the Company.

Commenting on Neilsoft's journey C offerings, Mr. Prashanth Chunduri, Global Head for Strategic Planning, New Market(s) Development C Partnerships commented, "Our Company's service offerings are tailored to address the growing needs for design C construction of Hospitals, Data Centers, Factories, Industrial Plants, Warehouses, Green Energy C Recycling Facilities, Retail, Educational Facilities, Parking Structures, Commercial C Residential Buildings, Transportation Infrastructure, etc. Our company also invests in RCD and Products development which helps us deliver customized solutions and remain competitive C meet evolving customer demands. Our company also has a GAID Center which is focussed on developing AI assisted customized hybrid engineering solutions for our customers. Our industrial plant design solution 'CADISON' and Electrical design solution 'ECI Electrical Designer' which are our proprietary solutions allows us to differentiate ourselves from our competitors. Our company also offers Automation Solutions for our customers in Manufacturing, AEC and Process Industries."

Neilsoft's whole-time Director C Co Promoter, Mrs. Rupa Shah added that "Our ranking at #26 among India's Best Employers 2025 in TIME C Statista's survey is a recognition of our Managers and hardworking, long-tenure Associates of the Company, who have made this happen."

'Neilsoft Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated May 2C, 2025 (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the website of the Book Running Lead Manager, Equirus Capital Private Limited at www.equirus.com, the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see 'Risk Factors' of the Red Herring Prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely solely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

About Neilsoft

Neilsoft is a technology-driven, pure-play engineering services and solutions company operating in the engineering research C development (ERCD) industry catering to the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Manufacturing and Industrial Plant segments. We have over 20 years of experience in providing Engineering Services and Engineering Solutions. Our offerings address the digitalization, digitization and automation needs to our customers.

Press Contacts for Neilsoft:

Neilsoft

SEZ - Plot No. 21/2, Phase 3, Hinjawadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Hinjawadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411057, India

Contact: Mr. Prashanth Chunduri

Email id: media@neilsoft.com

