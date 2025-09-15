Nemetschek India hosts Bharat@2047 Conclave to Reimagine India's AEC Sector

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: The Bharat@2047 | AEC Leadership Conclave, organised by Nemetschek India, commenced on an inspiring note with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by eminent dignitaries, including Ms. Geetha Pillai, Chief General Manager (T&A), CIDCO; Ms. Louise Ofverstrom, Group CFO, Nemetschek Group; Mr. Sunil Pandita, CDO, Planning & Design Division, Nemetschek Group; Prof. Venkata Santosh Kumar Delhi, Associate Professor and Associate Dean-I (IPS) Construction Technology and Management, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay; Mr. Pratap Padode, President, FIRST Construction Council; Dr. Sachin Kore, Director, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI); and Mr. Sebastien Gallois, Senior VP Group Controlling & Risk Management, Nemetschek Group.

The event opened with a welcome address by Ms. Louise Ofverstrom, Group CFO of the Nemetschek Group, who set the momentum for a day of thought-provoking conversations on India's journey towards Bharat@2047. Following this, Mr. Pratap Padode, President of FIRST Construction Council, shared his perspective on how technology and trust can redefine infrastructure delivery for the future.

The session culminated with an address by Mr. Sunil Pandita, CDO, Planning & Design Division, Nemetschek Group, who brought in a global perspective on planning and design while reflecting on its local relevance for India. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "India's AEC sector is at the cusp of transformative growth. To achieve the vision of Bharat@2047, it is essential to harness global innovations in planning and design and contextualize them to India's unique needs. At Nemetschek, we are committed to being a catalyst in this journey by enabling sustainable, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure for generations to come."

The Conclave brought together leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) ecosystem. With dialogues focused on technology, sustainability, and collaboration, the event set the stage for shaping the future of India's built environment.

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using the customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group has been certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

