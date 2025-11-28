Neochem Bio Solutions Limited IPO Opens on December 2, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Neochem Bio Solutions Limited ('the Company', 'Neochem'), a speciality performance chemical manufacturer, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, to raise ₹ 44.97 Crore (at Upper Price Band). The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO is a fresh issue of 45,88,800 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each, with a price band of ₹ 93 - ₹ 98 per share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - 13,03,200 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - 8,71,200 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - 6,55,200 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - 15,26,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 2,32,800 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised to fund the Company's long-term working capital requirements, to repay or prepay, in whole or in part, certain outstanding borrowings, and for general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager of the Issue is Vivro Financial Services Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Mr Swapnil Rameshbhai Makati, Managing Director of Neochem Bio Solutions Limited, expressed, "Neochem Bio Solutions is built on a strong foundation of diversified products, high-quality manufacturing capabilities, strong distribution, and customer relationships. With a focus on enhancing R&D, driving operational efficiencies, and optimising capacity utilisation, we are well-positioned for sustainable growth. This IPO will accelerate our strategic initiatives and enable us to create meaningful value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Mr Roshan Vaishnav, Director of Vivro Financial Services Private Limited, said, "We are pleased to be associated with Neochem Bio Solutions Limited for its IPO. The Company is a speciality performance chemicals manufacturer with a diversified portfolio serving industries such as Textile & Garment Washing, Home & Personal Care, Industrial Cleaners, Water Treatment, etc. With modern manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, advanced R&D capabilities, and an expanding domestic and international presence, Neochem has built a reputation for delivering high-quality and sustainable products. This IPO is an important milestone, supporting the Company's plans to strengthen operations, scale production, and broaden its market reach"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor