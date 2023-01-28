NeoDove launches new WhatsApp API for SMEs

NeoDove debuts an exciting new WhatsApp API feature that will enable businesses to communicate effectively and boost business efficiency. NeoDove, India's leading telecalling CRM and dialer have launched WhatsApp API - said to be the ultimate marketing tool for businesses everywhere. This nifty feature empowers businesses to take their marketing strategy into their own hands and seamlessly connect with 1000s of users all in a single click!

WhatsApp has an over 98% message open rate as well as a 45-60% click-through rate. Keeping this in mind, the platform has always carried an immense potential for driving business growth.

Taking note of this, NeoDove came out with the ultimate marketing tool for boosting business efficiency- WhatsApp API.

NeoDove's WhatsApp API allows you to elevate marketing in several ways. Widely considered the best platform for 2-way communication, WhatsApp API allows you to build and develop a strong brand identity for your business.

As the most popular messenger application across the world, there's no doubt that a large chunk of people's time is spent using WhatsApp on a daily basis. In fact, in India, WhatsApp users spend approximately 21.4 hours per month on the messaging platform. They provide effective communication with WhatsApp API

With NeoDove's innovative WhatsApp API, you can efficiently send bulk messages and communicate with maximum customers in a minimum time.

Furthermore, with the help of clickable buttons, effectively drive 3x more conversions as well as send multimedia messages to better engage with your customers.

Studies have shown that 67% of customers buy from brands that they believe provide quality customer support. WhatsApp acts as the ideal platform to provide prompt customer service all in real-time.

Let's say your customer has a query or is facing some kind of technical issue and is in need of assistance. NeoDove's WhatsApp API allows you to provide 24/7 customer service with the help of chatbots. In addition to this, it also offers live dedicated human support as well.

NeoDove's WhatsApp API helps facilitate prompt customer engagement as well as boosts your customer satisfaction.

"I believe that we can optimize the way we, as businesses, communicate with our customers. Embracing new technology like WhatsApp API is just the first step.", Arpit Khandelwal, Founder - NeoDove

Many consumers are highly concerned about data security. As a matter of fact, 87% of individuals said that they wouldn't involve themselves with businesses due to security concerns.

NeoDove's WhatsApp API thoroughly eliminates this question of security with WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption messaging. This enables your business to safely make use of the platform for sharing any private or sensitive information.

Not only does WhatsApp API allow you to optimize customer engagement, it also allows for CRM integration. By connecting your CRM with NeoDove's WhatsApp API, you can easily automate notifications or updates over WhatsApp as well.

From connecting with different target audiences, to boating customer engagement, retention and revenue, NeoDove's WhatsApp API really can do it all!

NeoDove is a telecalling CRM and dialer-based platform that aims to be the go-to marketing and sales solution for businesses across the globe. With 5000+ users and over 1000 integrations, NeoDove provides the perfect solution for your business to upgrade productivity and supercharge your sales.

For more information: https://neodove.com/whatsapp-api-marketing/

