NeoFinity introduces NeoVault -- India's first gold account offering 5% higher returns on digital gold investments

New Delhi [India], October 16: Riding on the success of its payment wearable NeoZAP, fintech firm NeoFinity has announced the launch of NeoVault, India's first digital gold account that offers an additional 5% return over prevailing gold market performance, combining the legacy of gold with the liquidity of a bank account.

NeoVault allows users to invest, save, and grow their gold digitally while maintaining the flexibility of instant withdrawals. The account is powered by HDFC Bank and provides users with a personalised account number and UPI ID, enabling them to save money directly into gold through seamless digital transactions.

Under the model, users' digital gold holdings are leased to verified jewellers such as Bluestone, generating additional returns through gold leasing while remaining fully backed by 24-karat physical gold stored securely with SafeGold. This structure makes NeoVault one of the highest-yielding gold investment options in the country.

This year, gold delivered returns of over 45% this year, reaching an all-time high. With NeoVault, investors can potentially enhance these returns through the extra 5% leasing yield, all while retaining instant liquidity and zero lock-in periods.

Key Features of NeoVault:

* Extra 5% returns over gold's market return by leasing digital gold to trusted jewellers like BlueStone.

* Instant withdrawal as cash or physical gold, with no lock-in period.

* Fully backed by 24K physical gold managed by trusted partners like SafeGold, BRINKS & Vistra.

* Personalised account number and UPI ID by HDFC Bank to ensure legacy of gold with liquidity of digital banking.

Previously known for introducing India's first RuPay-powered payment tag, NeoFinity continues its push to innovate in the fintech space with the launch of NeoVault, redefining how Indians save and grow their wealth in gold.

About NeoFinity:

NeoFinity focuses on creating tech first products for mobile first generation helping them manage money better. Previously known for introducing NeoZAP payment tag - India's leading payment wearable, now launching - NeoVault that marks their forway into creating digital savings product for next gen users.

Backed by Neo Group, one of India's fastest-growing asset and wealth management firms managing over ₹45,000 crore worth of assets. With financial backing by Peak XV, MUFG Bank, etc. Neo is known for its meteoric rise in the HNI / ultra HNIs wealth management space.

Founder's Quote:

"Gold has always been India's most trusted form of wealth, but it's been locked away for too long. With NeoVault, we're reimagining gold as a living, earning assetone that grows, moves, and works for you every day," said Rayan Malhotra, Founder & CEO of NeoFinity. "Our vision is to merge the timeless value of gold with the power of digital finance, giving every Indian access to smarter, more rewarding wealth creation."

