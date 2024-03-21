NEOM announces Treyam, its premier lagoon destination

PRNewswire

Neom [Saudi Arabia], March 21: NEOM's Board of Directors has unveiled Treyam, a premier resort positioned where the spectacular desert landscape meets the sea. Boasting an audacious design with minimal land intervention, Treyam offers guests an elevated haven in which to unwind, re-energize and enjoy majestic natural surroundings. The resort is the latest addition to NEOM, the evolving regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Strategically located across the opening of one of the most beautiful, azure lagoons at the southern end of the Gulf of Aqaba, Treyam stands as a luxury gateway inviting guests to experiment with active lifestyles. Its striking bridge-like architecture connects the northern and southern shores, hosting a 250-room luxury resort. The innovative facade of the bridge creates a sunset-like illusion from a distance. Its upper and lower floors offer panoramic views of the tidal lagoon below and vast skies above, merging into the landscape whilst maintaining the natural integrity of the shoreline.

The visual splendor of Treyam extends further, with a 450-meter-long rooftop infinity pool. From this elevated vantage point 36 meters above the sea, guests are treated to an awe-inspiring experience, seemingly floating, with a breathtaking panoramic view of the lagoon, the vibrant corals and the tranquil, uninterrupted waters extending to the horizon.

Treyam is designed for adventure and endeavor. The resort boasts a variety of exhilarating pursuits, such as sailing, diving and other water sports, along a range of exciting land-based activities. Guests will also enjoy extensive technology-enhanced health and wellness offerings and fitness amenities, alongside luxury spa treatments accompanied by a selection of epicurean cuisines and fine dining options.

Treyam's fusion of futuristic architecture with the region's natural beauty delivers an unparalleled visitor experience, just a short distance from THE LINE. Its meticulous design comprehensively establishes a new benchmark for luxurious and sustainable resort escapism.

Aligned with NEOM's unwavering commitment to conservation and innovation, Treyam gracefully integrates into its coastal ecosystem. Its unveiling follows the recent announcements of sustainable tourism initiatives across the Gulf of Aqaba, namely Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan and Gidori, which symbolize this commitment and collectively champion preservation and innovation in this vibrant region.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory - a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

