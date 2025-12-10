NeoSOFT Earns "Great Place to Work" Certification for the Fourth Consecutive Year

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 10: NeoSOFT, a global IT solutions and consulting provider, has been awarded a "Great Place to Work" certification for the fourth year in a row. This reaffirms the company's position among the top leaders in the tech industry, which fosters a culture rooted in trust, integrity, and continuous growth.

Great Place to Work is a globally recognised authority on workplace culture. The selection process is based on 'Trust Index', which includes employee feedback, company evaluation, and workplace practices.

With over 4,000 employees across more than 10 geographical delivery centres, NeoSOFT emphasised that employees constitute the core of its success. As part of the survey, 80% of employees reported that NeoSOFT is a great place to work, highlighting employee satisfaction and organisational values.

A Word from the Leadership:

Nishant Rathi, Founder and Director, NeoSOFT, said, "Being awarded for the fourth time matters because it reflects our values as an organisation, employee experience, and culture. It is a proud moment for all of us as we build a people-first workplace where every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered."

"We are incredibly honoured and proud to be recognised as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive time. This achievement establishes NeoSOFT as the leader in the global market. We remain dedicated to enhancing our global presence and achieving continuous growth by investing in our people and processes," added Nikhil Rathi, Founder and Director, NeoSOFT.

About NeoSOFT

NeoSOFT is a leading CMMi Level 5 digital transformation and IT services company with over 4000+ workforce and delivery centres across multiple locations and a global client base. Through its services, NeoSOFT specialises in delivering technologies and services that accelerate business growth, such as IT staff augmentation, custom software development, cloud computing services, Cybersecurity, AI, and IoT.

