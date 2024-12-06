Nepal Foods Receives Best Nepali Brand of the Year Award at the 9th Asian Food and Restaurant Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 6: Nepal Foods has been awarded the Best Nepali Brand of the Year title at the 9th Asian Food and Restaurant Awards 2024, held at the Royal Ascot. The awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in the culinary industry, celebrate contributions to cultural diversity and innovation in food.

The event, which honors excellence in the UK's food sector, recognized Nepal Foods for its efforts to maintain authenticity and quality in Nepalese cuisine. The brand's international reach, with products available in markets such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Japan, further showcases its role in promoting Nepali gastronomy abroad.

Bikash Nepal, Director of Nepal Foods, commented, "This recognition highlights our ongoing work to share Nepali culture and cuisine with a global audience. It reflects the hard work of our team and the growing interest in Nepali food."

The award marks a significant achievement for Nepal Foods as it continues to expand its presence in international markets, reflecting the increasing global interest in Nepali culinary traditions.

