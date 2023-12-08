NEPRA Resource Management Pvt Ltd Celebrates Triple Triumph at Esteemed Awards Ceremonies for Sustainable Waste Management Excellence

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 8: NEPRA Resource Management Pvt Ltd, India’s leading Sustainability Solutions Company, proudly announces its remarkable success at three prestigious award ceremonies, recognizing the organization’s outstanding contributions to sustainable waste management practices.

NEPRA’s commitment to environmental responsibility and innovative waste management solutions has garnered accolades at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 3R Awards 2023, CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2023, and the 7th ISC-FICCI India Sanitation Conclave 2023.

The CII 3R Award, presented at The Hotel Lalit, Delhi, on November 30, 2023, acknowledges NEPRA’s excellence in managing plastic and packaging waste under India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law. NEPRA’s case study, showcased in the CII 3R Awards Compendium 2023, titled “India's Leading Companies in Managing Waste,” highlights the organization’s pioneering role in the field.

NEPRA’s outstanding contribution to climate consciousness, particularly through its ‘Let’s Recycle’ initiative for dry waste management and recycling, has been recognized at the 19th edition of CNBC-TV18’s India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) 2023. The ceremony, held in Mumbai on December 2, 2023, emphasized NEPRA’s transformative impact on the waste management sector.

The ISC-FICCI Award 2023, received at the 7th ISC-FICCI India Sanitation Conclave on November 20, 2023, at the FICCI Federation House in Delhi, celebrates NEPRA’s innovative solutions in plastic recycling and waste management, specifically in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. NEPRA’s case study, featured in the India Sanitation Coalition’s Business of Change Compendium 2023, titled “NEPRA: Pioneering Sustainable Waste Solutions for a Circular Economy,” showcases the organization’s commitment to socio-economic and environmental change.

Mr. Sandeep Patel, CEO of NEPRA, expressed his gratitude, stating, “We are thrilled and honoured to receive these esteemed awards, validating our relentless pursuit of sustainable waste management solutions. NEPRA remains dedicated to making meaningful contributions to climate consciousness and creating a positive impact on our environment and to the communities it operates it, having an inclusive approach.”As NEPRA Resource Management Pvt Ltd continues its mission to make Indian cities ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ and aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission, India’s Net-Zero commitment, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, these awards stand as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to ‘Profit with Purpose'.

