Nergy CEO Sharif Aerkulangara Advocates for Balanced Technological Innovation in Education at 74th AICC

New Delhi [India], December 18: 74th All India Commerce Conference 2023, Annual Conference of Indian Commerce Association witnesses engaging discussions on diverse topics of the industry. Sharif Aerkulangara, CEO of Nergy, India's first Simulated Learning Technology (SL Tech) & Interactive Learning Technology (IL Tech) innovator in commerce learning emphasized on the need for technological innovation in the education sector, but not at the cost of disrupting the current system. The discussion was held as part of the technical session on Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Startups during the second day of the conference hosted by University of Delhi- The Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, Delhi School of Economics in association with O. P. Jindal Global University. Along with Sharif, other prominent panelists for the session included Prof.(Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Professor & Dean at Jindal Global Business School and Prof. (Dr.) Arvind Kumar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee institute, JNU, moderated by Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Sijaria, Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management & Entrepreneurship, JNU.

The session saw discussions on various forward thinking topics in entrepreneurship, startup and innovations with special emphasis on the current education system. According to Sharif, 'It is impractical to expect an instant change in the education system, rather it has to be evolved with the introduction of integrated technology solutions like simulative and interactive learning within the curriculum for a more realistic and practical approach. This would bring about an effective solution to the challenges faced with the current system of education like employability, vocational skills and even the overall quality of the workforce.' He also mentioned that, Nergy India is working towards bridging this gap by engaging with multiple stakeholders both government and private with their one of a kind technology driven approach.

Sharif Aerkulangara being an educator himself prior to his entrepreneurship journey has had the vision to bring about evolving technologies in global commerce education. This led to the initiation of Nergy India with a practical, yet creative approach to developing the course structure with the application of SL and IL technology, to prepare the commerce aspirants for the unique opportunities in the industry.

