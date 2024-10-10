Nessa Illumination Technologies Pvt Ltd Launched Smart Light and Hybrid Solar High Mast at REI Expo 2024

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 10: Nessa Illumination Technologies Private Limited, a key player in industrial LED and solar-based solutions, announced the launch of its Smart Light and Hybrid Solar High Mast at the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, Noida.

The Smart Solar Light, based on NB-IOT technology, is ideal for smart city projects, industries, rural areas, and more applications. This product ensures Accountability, Transparency, and Impact (ATI) for users, offering remote monitoring capabilities for complete control, thereby optimizing operations and improving visibility.

The Hybrid Solar High Mast provides uninterrupted illumination, prioritizing green energy while offering AC power as a backup. It is designed to enhance safety and security, making it a perfect solution for highways, public spaces, and other large infrastructure projects where reliable lighting is essential.

These launches demonstrate Nessa's success in providing energy-efficient and intelligent lighting solutions, aligning with global sustainability goals. Present at the REI Expo event were Managing Director and CEO Mr. Dhaval Shah, CTO Mr. Devang Shah, and other key members of the Nessa team, reaffirming the company's commitment to excellence in LED and solar technologies.

