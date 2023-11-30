NESSS Prodigy Atyukt Behuray Triumphs on KBC Junior Season 15, Capturing 25 Lakh Points and School Pride

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 30: NESSS celebrates the triumph of Atyukt Behuray, the Quiz Whizz, in his remarkable performance on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Juniors Season 15. Aged just ten, Atyukt showcased his exceptional quick wit, astute intelligence, and strong presence of mind, earning a substantial 25 lakh points. Navigating through challenging rounds, the Quiz Wizard secured a coveted spot in the hot seat, facing the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahensha of Bollywood and television quizzing.

From a young age, Atyukt embraced challenges, consistently meeting the expectations of his teachers and parents. His ability to surprise extends to every endeavor, a testament to his upbringing that emphasizes modesty and intelligence. Atyukt's parents, instrumental in keeping him grounded amidst victories, credit the school for igniting his curiosity and fostering daily growth opportunities.

Driven by a go-getter spirit and a passion for learning and winning, Atyukt actively participates in the school's diverse activities. His achievements extend beyond KBC, contributing seamless laurels to the school in various inter-school events, making him a source of pride for the institution. This accomplishment adds to the school's growing list of successes in education and holistic development.

The partnership between parents and the school shines through Atyukt's Quiz Whizz achievement. The School Management extends congratulations and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. Dr Geetika Madan Patel, the Managing Trustee of NESSS, expresses her elation, emphasizing Atyukt as an asset to the school. Principal Mrs. Leena Nair highlights that Atyukt's accomplishment not only showcases brilliance but also brings honor to the entire school community, reflecting the quality education and nurturing environment they strive to provide.

