NESTA Toys: Introducing Early Learning and Sustainability Through Play

New Delhi [India], June 6: Hyderabad-based NESTA Toys, a rising star in early childhood education, is making a splash with its unique collection of open-ended, eco-friendly toys. Founded by Momprenuer Neha Makdey, an IIM Graduate, NESTA Toys addresses the gap in the Indian market for high-quality, educational toys that nurture a love for learning and environmental awareness in children.

Over the past two years, NESTA Toys has established itself as a trusted brand among Indian parents. True to its name, which translates to "Pure", NESTA Toys offers a range of engaging and safe toys crafted from premium natural materials and colored with non-toxic paints. Their portfolio includes imaginative play sets, puzzles, and educational tools to meet the developmental needs of children of all ages. Rigorously tested for safety, these toys ensure enjoyable playtime while promoting essential skills.

Driven by a passion to make fun learning accessible to all Indian children, NESTA Toys took a unique approach. Founder Neha's vision goes beyond playthings. The NESTA team conducted in-depth market research and partnered with industry veterans, AMI-certified educators, child psychologists, preschool owners, parents, and even local artisans. Their goal? To develop safe and endlessly engaging toys that seamlessly weave education into playtime. This collaboration wasn't just about ticking boxes; it was about ensuring every NESTA toy was a perfect blend of safety, innovation, and the playful spirit of childhood.

The NESTA Toys team believes in giving back to the community. They've empowered over 500 local artisans by providing employment opportunities and honing their skills in crafting world-class wooden toys right here in India. Their commitment to social responsibility extends beyond job creation. NESTA is also trying to bring smiles to children's faces by donating toys to orphanages, schools, and other institutions, making a tangible impact on those who need it most. This dedication, along with the positive feedback from parents and institutional customers like schools and toy libraries, fuels the team's passion for what they do.

As Indian parents increasingly seek safe play experiences for their children NESTA Toys is poised for continued growth. With continuous category expansion and a vision for global outreach, NESTA Toys aspires to become the leading brand for natural toys in India, shaping young minds and a sustainable future, one playful experience at a time.

Contact: Website - https://nestatoys.in/, Mobile - +91 9701987812, Email - info@nestatoys.in

