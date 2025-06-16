Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd: Best Internet Service Provider in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Net 9 Fibernet, operating under a Category B ISP License in Mumbai, provides high-speed broadband internet and value-added services through a strong and fully optical fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. This setup ensures 98 to 99 percent uptime and smooth, uninterrupted connectivity.

In today's digital world, having a reliable and fast internet connection is essential. Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd, based in the heart of Mumbai, stands out as a trusted provider of premium internet services. Whether you are a business professional, a gamer, or a home user, our services are designed to keep you connected, secure, and ahead of the curve.

With over 20 years of experience and a strong reputation, Net 9 Fibernet has earned the trust of thousands of customers in Mumbai, with a 4.8-star rating on Google.

Why Choose Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd

As one of the top internet service providers in Mumbai, we have built a 100 percent FTTH structured fiber network covering more than 3,300 buildings from Worli to Santacruz West.

We focus on delivering high-quality service, customer satisfaction, and advanced technology solutions. Our services go beyond just high-speed internet. We offer a wide range of solutions designed for various users and industries.

With two advanced Network Operation Centers located in Prabhadevi and Bandra, we ensure consistent uptime and reliable customer support.

Our fiber-to-the-home network now covers 20 percent of Mumbai's city area, offering up to 1 Gbps speeds and IPTV-ready passive infrastructure.

Highlights

20 percent Mumbai area coverage

Over 3,300 buildings with FTTH connectivity

High-speed internet up to 1 Gbps with IPTV-ready technology

Our Presence in Key Locations of Mumbai

Worli

Mahalaxmi

Lalbaug

Curry Road

Byculla

Lower Parel

Elphinstone

Parel

Prabhadevi

Dadar

Shivaji Park

Mahim

Bandra West

Khar West

Santacruz West

Why Net 9 Fibernet

Feature and Benefit Overview:

Technology Advancement: Fully passive optical fiber network

Trust and Experience: Over 20 years of consistent service

Customer Satisfaction: 4.8-star rating and more than 99 percent satisfaction

Human Touch: Personalized service with direct contact numbers for support

Entertainment: Access to major OTT apps and more than 500 live TV channels

Additional Benefits: 1 Gbps speed with IPTV-ready FTTH network

Our Services

FTTH Broadband Internet Service

Enjoy lightning-fast internet with our fiber-to-the-home service, ideal for streaming, gaming, remote work, and more. This service delivers high bandwidth and consistent speed, with flexible plans for both residential and business users. Options are available for OTT apps and IPTV as well.

Leased Line Internet Service

Perfect for businesses that need dedicated, high-performance internet. Our leased line service ensures constant connectivity and is tailored for companies that rely heavily on online operations.

Wi-Fi and VOIP or Intercom Services

Our advanced Wi-Fi 6 solution provides high-speed wireless internet with consistent reliability. We also offer VOIP and intercom services for clear, efficient communication, ideal for homes and offices.

What Makes Us Stand Out

Net 9 Fibernet is more than just an internet provider. We are a complete connectivity and digital solution partner. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has made us the preferred choice across Mumbai.

Clientele and Industry Trust

Get Connected with the Best

If you are looking for the best internet service provider in Mumbai, Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd is your answer. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you stay connected, secure, and future-ready.

At Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd

We don't just provide internet. We deliver reliable solutions that help you succeed in today's digital world. Let us show you the difference that dependable internet and smart security solutions can make for your home or business.

Contact Us

Prabhadevi Office

Prithvi Emperor, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400025

Bandra Office

Khair House, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

WhatsApp: 91 8879798279

Phone: 91 8080506699

Email: support@net9online.in

Website:www.net9online.in

