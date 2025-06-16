Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd: Best Internet Service Provider in Mumbai
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Net 9 Fibernet, operating under a Category B ISP License in Mumbai, provides high-speed broadband internet and value-added services through a strong and fully optical fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network. This setup ensures 98 to 99 percent uptime and smooth, uninterrupted connectivity.
In today's digital world, having a reliable and fast internet connection is essential. Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd, based in the heart of Mumbai, stands out as a trusted provider of premium internet services. Whether you are a business professional, a gamer, or a home user, our services are designed to keep you connected, secure, and ahead of the curve.
With over 20 years of experience and a strong reputation, Net 9 Fibernet has earned the trust of thousands of customers in Mumbai, with a 4.8-star rating on Google.
Why Choose Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd
As one of the top internet service providers in Mumbai, we have built a 100 percent FTTH structured fiber network covering more than 3,300 buildings from Worli to Santacruz West.
We focus on delivering high-quality service, customer satisfaction, and advanced technology solutions. Our services go beyond just high-speed internet. We offer a wide range of solutions designed for various users and industries.
With two advanced Network Operation Centers located in Prabhadevi and Bandra, we ensure consistent uptime and reliable customer support.
Our fiber-to-the-home network now covers 20 percent of Mumbai's city area, offering up to 1 Gbps speeds and IPTV-ready passive infrastructure.
Highlights
- 20 percent Mumbai area coverage
- Over 3,300 buildings with FTTH connectivity
- High-speed internet up to 1 Gbps with IPTV-ready technology
Our Presence in Key Locations of Mumbai
Worli
Mahalaxmi
Lalbaug
Curry Road
Byculla
Lower Parel
Elphinstone
Parel
Prabhadevi
Dadar
Shivaji Park
Mahim
Bandra West
Khar West
Santacruz West
Why Net 9 Fibernet
Feature and Benefit Overview:
- Technology Advancement: Fully passive optical fiber network
- Trust and Experience: Over 20 years of consistent service
- Customer Satisfaction: 4.8-star rating and more than 99 percent satisfaction
- Human Touch: Personalized service with direct contact numbers for support
- Entertainment: Access to major OTT apps and more than 500 live TV channels
- Additional Benefits: 1 Gbps speed with IPTV-ready FTTH network
Our Services
FTTH Broadband Internet Service
Enjoy lightning-fast internet with our fiber-to-the-home service, ideal for streaming, gaming, remote work, and more. This service delivers high bandwidth and consistent speed, with flexible plans for both residential and business users. Options are available for OTT apps and IPTV as well.
Leased Line Internet Service
Perfect for businesses that need dedicated, high-performance internet. Our leased line service ensures constant connectivity and is tailored for companies that rely heavily on online operations.
Wi-Fi and VOIP or Intercom Services
Our advanced Wi-Fi 6 solution provides high-speed wireless internet with consistent reliability. We also offer VOIP and intercom services for clear, efficient communication, ideal for homes and offices.
What Makes Us Stand Out
Net 9 Fibernet is more than just an internet provider. We are a complete connectivity and digital solution partner. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has made us the preferred choice across Mumbai.
Clientele and Industry Trust
Get Connected with the Best
If you are looking for the best internet service provider in Mumbai, Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd is your answer. Contact us today to learn more about how we can help you stay connected, secure, and future-ready.
At Net 9 Fibernet Pvt Ltd
We don't just provide internet. We deliver reliable solutions that help you succeed in today's digital world. Let us show you the difference that dependable internet and smart security solutions can make for your home or business.
Contact Us
Prabhadevi Office
Prithvi Emperor, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400025
Bandra Office
Khair House, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050
WhatsApp: 91 8879798279
Phone: 91 8080506699
Email: support@net9online.in
Website:www.net9online.in
