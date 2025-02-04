NetApp, Lenovo Global Technology (India), Vodafone Idea, Anunta Technologies, and Tata Communications Bag THE CIO CHOICE 2025 Trust Seal

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: The 13th Anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honour & Recognition recently concluded at the Red Carpet Night felicitation ceremony.

- 34 Technology brands across 43 categories won the CIO CHOICE 2025 Trust Seal.

- Winners were picked based on 7,000+ votes received through an extensive pan-India voting process amongst CIOs & Digital Leaders.

Technology's impact on the ICT landscape has been profound, reshaping business operations and redefining organizational functionality. Innovations such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence have empowered businesses with data-driven insights and automated solutions, revolutionizing operational efficiency. Through the utilization of these cutting-edge digital tools, enterprises are optimizing processes, phasing out obsolete infrastructure, and enriching customer interactions. These technological advancements have opened fresh avenues for growth and competitiveness in the dynamic contemporary market.

However, with an abundance of options available, selecting the right ICT products and solutions can be a challenging task for businesses. ICT brands that stand out are those that simplify this decision-making process by creating flexible, user-centric environments that prioritize business, partner, and customer needs. These brands succeed in delivering a superior customer experience by aligning their offerings with the evolving requirements of the market.

CIO CHOICE: Celebrating ICT Excellence

CIO CHOICE, an esteemed annual recognition platform produced by CORE Media, honours ICT brands that empower businesses through innovation and excellence. The winners are selected via an extensive pan-India online referral voting process, conducted among technology leaders across the country, with KPMG serving as the Knowledge Partner for the event.

Empowering Enterprises Through Recognition

CIO CHOICE 2025 celebrated pioneering and transformative innovations by recognizing ICT brands for their role in revolutionizing various industries. These brands stand out for empowering enterprises to streamline operations, bolster cybersecurity, and foster business expansion. Their innovative products, services, and solutions have been instrumental in propelling organizations to unprecedented success in their fields.

Known as the only gold 'Seal of Trust,' CIO CHOICE represents a hallmark of excellence, bestowed by India's CIOs and digital leaders. This recognition reflects customer centricity, product innovation, and business excellence within the ICT community and ecosystem. By earning the trust of the nation's CIOs, these ICT brands solidify their reputation as enablers of growth and transformation.

This year, 34 distinguished ICT brands earned recognition across 43 diverse categories, showcasing their excellence in innovation and service. Among the celebrated names were industry leaders such as NetApp, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Lenovo Global Technology (India), Anunta Technologies, Rubrik India, Exotel Techom, and SUSE.

These winning brands were chosen as the most trusted and preferred by the country's technology leaders and pioneers. The recognition is based on their first-hand experiences of collaborating with these enterprises and leveraging their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions to drive business success and innovation.

The entire process was guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year's advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOS and Digital Technology leaders:

- Aasish Kshetry, CIO & VP - IT, Asian Paints

- Dheeraj Sinha, EVP and Global CIO, Sun Pharma

- Jyothirlatha B, CTO, Godrej Capital

- Narendra Sonawane, SVP, Global Head, IS, Infosys

- Ramesh Narayanaswamy, CTO, Aditya Birla Capital

- Rohit Kilam, CTO, HDFC Life

- Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group

- Subhash Kelkar, CIO, BSE

- Vinod Sivarama Krishnan, CDIO, Essar Capital

- Vishal Bhatia, CDO, Canara Bank

The felicitation ceremony held in Mumbai received an overwhelming response from the CIO community and the ICT ecosystem. It was one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 400 CIOs and Digital Leaders.

"CIO CHOICE, THE platform honouring trusted and dependable ICT brands selected by CIOs and Digital Leaders, plays a crucial role in fostering collaboration among India's top enterprises and ICT Brands. This partnership facilitates joint efforts to address intricate business challenges effectively. In the ever-evolving digital realm, technology serves as a catalyst for business expansion, elevating customer interactions, and stimulating innovation and change. The CIO CHOICE platform exemplifies the strength of genuine partnerships, driving progress for enterprises and ICT Brands alike," said Anoop Mathur, Founder, CORE Media.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor