Netflix India’s Teachers’ Day Special, Produced by ASK Films, Will Take You Back to School

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Netflix India is celebrating Teachers’ Day with a hilarious new video starring popular YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh along with “fellow bunkers” Shashank Shreyy and Sahil Kadam. Produced by ASK Films, a NEWJ venture, the video – titled 'Mass Bunk' is a throwback to all the mischief, madness and first-time loves from the classroom.

From Thugesh’s first crush on a teacher to Sahil’s bunking tales, the video is filled with stories involving pranks, fun and bunks from the stars’ past. A nostalgic roller-coaster ride full of bittersweet throwbacks, the video – now out on Netflix India's official YouTube channel – is a tribute to the best days of one’s life when fun often took precedence over the classroom.

Thugesh's School Stories: EVERY DESI KID WILL RELATE | Teacher's Day | Netflix India

Talking about partnering with Netflix for the video, Kunal Chaudhary, co-founder of ASK Films and NEWJ, said, “This collaboration with Netflix India is in sync with our goal of bringing credible entertainment to every nook and cranny of the country. At ASK Films we constantly aim to harness the power of storytelling and filmmaking to create content that resonates with today’s audience, and Netflix India's YouTube platform is the perfect avenue for such engaging content.”

Commenting on the process of creating the video, Shantanu Anam, Head of Content at ASK Films, said, “Working with Thugesh and Netflix was a delightful journey, we got to hear nostalgic school stories and reminisce about teachers who we loved though our school and college years. We worked very hard to bring this video to life and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”

ASK Films, a venture of NEWJ, is dedicated to revolutionising India's OTT content landscape by creating genre-bending content. Co-founded by Shalabh Upadhyay, Anshuman Sarda, and Kunal Chaudhary, ASK Films aims to tell authentic and indigenous stories that resonate with audiences across the country.

Backed by Reliance-Jio, NEWJ (New Emerging World of Journalism) was founded in 2018 by Shalabh Upadhyay, Anshuman Sarda, and Kunal Chaudhary, under the motto 'Stories of India, by India, for India.' As a video-only, social-first publisher with a #BharatFirst focus, NEWJ is dedicated to contributing to a 'Digital India' through impactful and India-centric storytelling. As India's largest social-first media publisher, NEWJ delivers credible news in 13 languages across various genres, amassing over 1 billion monthly views. Ranked 25th among the top 50 Global Digital Media Companies by Tubular Labs Ltd., NEWJ has expanded its services to encompass 360-degree brand solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor