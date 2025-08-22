Netrack Highlights iRack Innovation at BICSI India Technology Seminar 2025 in Chennai

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 22: Netrack participated in the BICSI event in Chennai. Being the leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure solutions, Netrack highlighted its innovative solutions to address the growing demands of high and medium-density environments. With an impressive participation of 60 industry professionals, Netrack met with enthusiastic engagement and insightful discussions.

The event gained momentum with the presentation by Mr. Ramesh - Sales general manager, who delivered a comprehensive and engaging session on Netrack's iRack and Edge Data center solution. His presentation focused on critical technologies which became the game-changer for organizations that require security, monitoring, and cooling combined in one unit. It is, in fact, a cutting-edge solution designed to optimize cooling and energy efficiency in a high-density data center ecosystem. By addressing key industry challenges like thermal management, this solution gained interest from the participants, who recognized its potential to streamline operations while reducing costs.

Along with Mr. Ramesh on stage was Mr. Subramanya - Marketing manager and Mr. Satish Chandra - Senior solution architect. They are an integral member of the Netrack team. Together, they addressed audience questions and provided real-time insights into how Netrack's solutions are shaping the future of IT infrastructure management. They also highlighted the aspect of sustainability and efficiency that makes Netrack unique in its offering.

Netrack is not just about products, it is about building partnerships and staying aligned with market needs. Hence, as business grows, the need arises for intelligent and space-saving solutions - this is where iRack and iRack Block solution works the best. Netrack's iRack and iRack Block is an intelligent, self-cooled, and integrated rack solution which drew significant attention for its ability to deliver high performance, energy efficiency, and scalability. This makes it ideal for edge computing environments and compact data centers. Such a demonstration in the BICSI event in Chennai further enhanced Netrack's reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet global standards.

The event provided an excellent platform for Netrack to connect with key stakeholders in the IT and data center industry, as well as to showcase its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

