Netrack Making its Mark at Maha Secure Tech Expo Pune and an Engaging Technical Workshop in Pune

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Netrack's commitment to innovation and partnership has reached new heights this year with its participation in the Pune expo and extending training and certificates through technical workshops.

Netrack's presence at Maha secure tech expo Pune

Netrack being a global leader in data center and network infrastructure solutions, marked its presence at the Maha secure tech expo Pune between August 22 to 24. The event brought together participants from different fields, and parts of the country. The event gave opportunity to industry experts, distributors, and tech enthusiasts to directly interact and engage in discussions with retailers and distributors related to latest technological innovations. The event hosted thirty leading brands across IT, CCTV security, computer, AI-based companies and so on, each showcasing their products and services. It provided an excellent platform for Netrack to feature its cutting-edge solutions and strengthen the relationships with resellers and distributors in the region.

Netrack's stall at the event was set up to attract clients and partners with innovative and sustainable outlook. During the event, Netrack displayed the latest range of innovative products, including high-density racks, cable management systems, and intelligent power distribution units (PDUs), which caters to the growing demand for efficient and reliable data center solutions.

Arpit, Netrack's Area Sales Executive, represented the company at the event and engaged with visitors. He gave insights into the unique features of Netrack's products. The stall's interactive displays allowed attendees to engage with Netrack's high-quality infrastructure solutions. It was a moment of knowledge sharing and collaboration to understand the concept of optimizing network performance and scalability for modern data centers better.

Technical workshop to empower partners with knowledge

Simultaneously, Netrack organized a highly informative technical workshop for its resellers and distributors in Guwahati. The workshop had in total 40 participants who were all industry professionals. During the workshop, Netrack focused on educating the attendees about Netrack's innovative products and hands-on training to ensure how the products work and how it can be implemented as a solution to data center problems.

The technical session was led by Netrack's technical expert Krishnaraj, along with business development executive Mrinal. The duo provided in-depth training on product installation, troubleshooting, and best practices for maximizing data center efficiency. The workshop covered the latest trends and innovations in the field of network infrastructure, empowering attendees with the technical expertise needed to address client challenges.

Participants were also awarded certificates authorized by Netrack on completing the workshop. Since these courses are essential for professionals to stay updated, Netrack offered the participants two types of certificates such as; Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Designer, which is a basic course and the Netrack Certified Modular Data Centre Specialist, which is an advanced course. Overall, the technical workshop received an overwhelming response from the participants, making the event a grand success.

Through these initiatives, Netrack strengthens its relationship with partners and distributors while securing its position as a leader in the network infrastructure industry.

