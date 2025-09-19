Netrack Secures ISO Recertifications Committing to Excellence

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: The global marketplace is evolving, so businesses are adopting ways to excel. In fact, successes are now measured by an organization's ability to - deliver quality, safeguard the environment, protect data, and ensure employee well-being. Netrack understands this requirement. Hence, completed recertification for three internationally recognized management standards. It has also upgraded its information security certification to the latest global benchmark. This achievement is an addition to Netrack's dedication to creating a sustainable, safe, and secure future for its - customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Netrack has secured the recertification for:

- ISO 9001:2015 - Quality Management

- ISO 14001:2015 - Environmental Management

- ISO 45001:2018 - Occupational Health & Safety

In addition, Netrack has successfully migrated its Information Security Management System from ISO 27001:2013 to ISO 27001:2022, the latest version that addresses the complex and dynamic challenges of today's cybersecurity landscape.

This migration is particularly significant as it demonstrates Netrack's futuristic strategy of risk management and data protection, ensuring compliance with the most recent updates in global information security practices.

Now, in reality, these certifications are not merely renewals of compliance - they are independent validations of Netrack's philosophy of excellence. They reflect the way Netrack thinks, acts, and innovates. By aligning with the latest standards - Netrack assures its clients and partners that it is not only an IT or data centre infrastructure solution provider - but also a trusted partner of quality, safety, sustainability, and security.

At its core - Netrack's success has been shaped by its people-first approach - ensuring that workplace safety and employee well-being remain central to every operation. Through ISO 45001:2018 - the company continues to set benchmarks in occupational health and safety management - creating an environment where innovation thrives without compromising employee welfare.

Netrack's recertification in ISO 14001:2015 highlights its strong commitment to reducing environmental impact. From energy-efficient manufacturing processes to eco-friendly product designs - sustainability is part of ever solution.

To ensure that technology and sustainability are aligned, Netrack ensures business growth while leaving a positive impact on the planet. This reflects Netrack's broader vision of helping organizations transition to green data centers and environmentally responsible IT infrastructure solutions.

Netrack's migration to ISO 27001:2022 further demonstrates its proactive stance on cybersecurity. Netrack ensures that the customer data is protected by robust and resilient frameworks - instilling confidence in a world where trust is currency. The updated certification also emphasizes risk management, resilience, and data privacy - key factors that are vital to global businesses.

For decades - Netrack has been a pioneer in delivering high-quality and reliable enclosures and data center solutions. With each certification milestone - the company strengthens its global positioning - giving customers confidence with quality and security along with innovation and scalability. Hence, it can be said that these certifications are not endpoints but the beginning in Netrack's journey of continuous improvement. The company remains committed to investing in its - people, processes, and technologies to ensure that it continues to meet and exceed international standards.

