Netradyne Expands Footprint with New San Francisco Office

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Netradyne, a Make-in-India provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing solutions focused on safety and driver coaching for commercial fleets, today announced the opening of its newest office in San Francisco’s historic Financial District neighbourhood.

The boom in last-mile delivery combined with manufacturing reinvigoration around semiconductors and EVs is creating unprecedented demands for commercial fleets, fleet management, and safety technology around the world. Netradyne’s expanding footprint in California’s Bay Area is in response to this explosive industry growth and will allow closer collaboration with customers and partners and access to talent.

“We’re thrilled to join the ranks of other world-renowned AI companies expanding their presence in San Francisco and the Bay Area and working to solve some of society’s biggest challenges including road safety,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne.

After the COVID exodus, companies of all stages, tech entrepreneurs, VCs, hackathons, and events are either returning or coming to San Francisco in recognition of the city’s intrinsic ability to create the innovation, connections, and hustle that have fueled the last several tech booms. One of the cradles of AI development, San Francisco, can add one more credential to its list, with its Mayor crowning it the “AI capital of the world.”

Tom Schmitt, CFO of Netradyne, emphasized the significance of San Francisco as a prominent hub within the tech industry and a leading global talent marketplace. Schmitt stated, "The Bay Area continues to draw a substantial portion of the nation's venture capital funding, solidifying its status as a pivotal location." Furthermore, he underscored Netradyne's increased dedication to this innovation hub, as evidenced by its recent investment in San Francisco and its progressive approach to work.

“As we continue to grow and attract incredible talent, our goal is to transform the disruptions of today into the lasting technology solutions of tomorrow,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Netradyne.

