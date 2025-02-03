NetSetGo Media Celebrates 5 Years of Growth and Innovation

New Delhi [India], February 03: NetSetGo Media, a leading boutique advertising agency based in North India, is celebrating its 5th anniversary. Since its inception in 2019, NSG Media has established itself as a prominent force in the advertising landscape, serving a diverse clientele with varied objectives.

Known for its expertise in performance marketing, NetSetGo Media has consistently exceeded expectations. Collaborating with a global network of partners, including direct apps, OEM partners, DSPs, SSPs, and more, the agency has delivered impactful campaigns that drive measurable results.

“NetSetGo Media has come a long way in the last 5 years, and I have been personally witnessing its growth right from the inception until 2024 where I got to be the part of this incredible journey,” says Abhishek Tiwari, Business Head of NetSetGo Media. “We strive to be one of the most premier performance marketing agencies, not just in India, but globally. Starting with a small office in Noida, then expanding to Gurgaon, and now we are hiring talents globally, it is only upwards and onwards from here.”

Throughout its journey, NetSetGo Media has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients and embrace the latest digital trends. This commitment to innovation culminated in the 2024 launch of the agency’s proprietary DSP, providing clients across the globe with access to a wide array of sophisticated targeting methods.

From its humble beginnings focusing solely on pay-per-performance campaigns, NetSetGo Media has expanded its service offerings to encompass a comprehensive suite of solutions, including branding through its DSP, content creation and adaptation, search engine marketing (SEM), and more. This holistic approach empowers the agency to deliver integrated campaigns that address the multifaceted needs of its clients.

Looking ahead, NetSetGo Media remains committed to pushing the boundaries of digital advertising. The agency will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, expand its global reach, and cultivate strong partnerships to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

About NetSetGo Media

NetSetGo Media is a leading boutique advertising agency specializing in performance marketing. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to client success, NSG Media has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to achieve their marketing goals.

